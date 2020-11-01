“Pogba’s performances over the last few years for United to me haven’t been good enough.”

Roy Keane has said that Paul Pogba’s performances for Manchester United have not been ‘good enough.’ Keane said that while the French midfielder is talented, he does not work hard enough when his team doesn’t have the ball.

The former Man United captain said Pogba ‘doesn’t show enough spirit, enough fight.’

Roy Keane on Pogba’s form for Man United.

“Pogba’s performances over the last few years for United to me haven’t been good enough. It’s as simple as that,” Keane said on Sky Sports on Sunday afternoon, ahead of Man United’s Premier League game against Arsenal.

“We talk about energy but you need more than energy in midfield for Man United. You need creativity. You need lads with a bit of character and heart.

“And Pogba hasn’t done enough, I think it was Bill Shankly who said years ago, ‘sometimes with players they turn up and you don’t know what you’re going to get’.

“Pogba is like that. That is no good to you if you want to win league titles.

“For all Pogba’s talent, he should be in the team, but he doesn’t do enough. He doesn’t do the other side of the game.

“He doesn’t show enough spirit, enough fight. Pogba has talent but that’s not enough to play in midfield for Manchester United. You need a bit more than that.”

Keane: Man United lack creativity.

Keane also said that Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek, who has had limited playing time since joining the club from Ajax, should be given an opportunity to start in United’s midfield.

“There’s an obsession at the moment of protecting the back four, but United lack creativity going forward,” the former Ireland captain said.

“Fernandes has been brilliant, obviously Van de Beek hasn’t had a look in. I’d like to see him [Van de Beek] there.

“Why not? I’ve seen McTominay in there, players like Fred, Matic. They’ve all had a go but to me, they’ve not done enough. They’ve not been consistent enough for me, in terms of Man United closing the gap on Liverpool and Manchester City.

“I’m not on about when they’re competing with teams in the middle of the table, they need to be competing against the likes of Liverpool and Man City.

“When you talk about energy… The amount of arguments I had playing in midfield with centre-halves. Everyone is obsessed with protecting your back four. United need a bit more than that.”

