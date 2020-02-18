Keane & Carragher Select Combined Team From Man United ’99 Side & Liverpool 2020 team

Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher have selected a combined XI of the Manchester United team of 1999 and the current Liverpool side.

Keane was the captain of the famous United side from 20 years ago. Alex Ferguson’s team won the treble and are still regarded as one of the finest sides to grace English football.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are the European and world champions and are on course to claim the Premier League title.

They are currently 25 points clear of second-place Manchester City.

On Monday night, following Manchester United’s 2-0 victory over Chelsea, Carragher and Keane attempted to put together a combined team from the two sides.

The pair settled on Peter Schmeichel in goal. Keane praised his former teammate but said they weren’t the best of pals.

“I wouldn’t say I liked Peter that much. But yeah as a goalkeeper and a character, you’d want him in goal for you.”

At the back, Keane opted for Denis Irwin, Virgil van Dijk, Jaap Stam and Gary Neville. While Carragher put Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of Neville.

“I’d nearly shove Gary in at right-back because Gary gets me tickets for the Salford games,” Keane joked.

In midfield, they chose Keane, Paul Scholes and David Beckham. Astoundingly, Keane said that he himself was merely an “average” player. He was fulsome in praise for Beckham though.

“It’s what your teammates think of you, that’s the respect you’re after,” Keane said about his former teammate.

“We always appreciated him and Becks, for all his brilliance, worked his socks off. “Whenever Becks was doing this off the field stuff, I never thought he took his eye off the ball. His love and his focus was football.”

Carragher argued for Mohamed Salah’s inclusion ahead of Ryan Giggs – a fair request, but Keane was unflinchingly loyal to his former teammates.

The former Ireland captain was shocked that Carragher had not included Giggs in the team.

By the end, the only Liverpool player Keane included in his team was Van Dijk.

Here’s Keane’s team in full:

Peter Schmeichel, Gary Neville, Jaap Stam, Virgil van Dijk, Dennis Irwin, David Beckham, Roy Keane, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Dwight Yorke, Andy Cole. "Really? Jamie I'm stunned" 😲@Carra23 picks his Man Utd 99' x Liverpool 20' combined XI but Roy Keane is not satisfied – even with a full Manchester United midfield 🔴 More: https://t.co/aXn22Jz0sS pic.twitter.com/2mLDKExqhR — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 18, 2020

And here is Carragher’s side: Peter Schmeichel, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jaap Stam, Virgil van Dijk, Dennis Irwin, David Beckham, Roy Keane, Paul Scholes, Sadio Mane, Dwight Yorke, Mohamed Salah.

The debate between the pair made for great television.

You can watch the debate below: