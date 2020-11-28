“You try always to make a headline.”

Jurgen Klopp was involved in an intense exchange in his post-game interview with BT Sport on Saturday. The Liverpool manager was speaking after a 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium. As always, VAR proved to be the main talking point from the Premier League match.

Liverpool looked on course for a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Brighton due to Diogo Jota’s second half goal. However, the home side were awarded a penalty in the final minute after Andy Robertson connected with Danny Welbeck. Pascal Gross scored the penalty.

Brighton v Liverpool.

The match saw two penalties and two Liverpool goals ruled out for offside. And it wasn’t short of talking points.

Tensions were raised further during the post-match interview. Klopp and Des Kelly, the BT Sport interview, differed over the game being played at 12:30 on a Saturday after Liverpool had played in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

First, the pair first clashed after Kelly asked Klopp about the contentious refereeing decisions in the match.

Klopp clash with BT Sport presenter.

“The two offsides I didn’t see, but our analyst said they were [correct],” the Liverpool manager said.

“The penalty? Yeah, it’s how it is. I think the decisions were right. [But Jordan Henderson said some of the Brighton players agreed it wasn’t a penalty]

“Look, you’re trying to create a headline at my cost again – you do. If I say now it wasn’t a penalty… Don’t look like this! You try, always. I said it was a penalty and you’re not happy with that. What do you want to hear? Give your answer to yourself.”

Klopp then spoke about his team’s performance on the day, saying he was ‘proud’ of his players.

“The performance was very good. I couldn’t be more proud of the boys,” the German coach said.

“We struggled a bit in the first half an hour with their balls in behind the defence. We got that sorted and in the second half that was fine. We had a few problems with energy but that was all.

“The situations around our goals, even the ones that were disallowed, were brilliant. In football, you always need a little bit of luck. Today we didn’t have it.”

Klopp’s frustration.

The Liverpool manager went on to hit back at Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder, who suggested that Klopp was ‘selfish’ in his views about the hectic fixture schedule.

Klopp then turned his frustration on BT Sports for scheduling the match at 12:30 pm. Des Kelly stood his ground and argued on behalf of the broadcaster.

“Maybe you’re firing at the wrong target,” Kelly said.

“We are broadcasters, we work within Premier League rules, and Premier League makes the rules, that’s the Premier League clubs, so shouldn’t you be talking to Premier League clubs?”

It all made for an intense TV exchange.

“I don’t know how often I have to say it – you picked the 12.30 pm kick-off,” Klopp said.

“You. Not you personally. I’m not having a go at the broadcaster, I’m just saying how it is. It is really dangerous for the players.

“When we had a talk between the managers a week ago, most wanted five subs. Since then nothing happened. Chris Wilder or whoever says constantly than I am selfish. I think all the things he said show that he’s selfish.

“For example, if we have five subs today I take off Robbo to protect him and bring on Kostas Tsimikas.

“I only go for the broadcasters when we have to play Wednesday and 12.30 pm on a Saturday. Only seven managers have a similar problem and they all agree. In this season it’s a bigger problem, and it’s not okay. We’ve had this slot three times. Look who else had it three times: nobody.”

A fascinating interview between Jurgen Klopp and @TheDesKelly discussing Liverpool's draw with Brighton, the Reds' injuries and fixture schedule. pic.twitter.com/s0BhahlUsP — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 28, 2020

Read More About: jurgen klopp, Liverpool