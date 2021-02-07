“I don’t understand you.”

Jurgen Klopp and Geoff Shreeves were involved in a tense exchange ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League clash against Manchester City.

Liverpool go into the game at Anfield in fourth place, seven points behind City who have a game in hand over their rivals.

Should Klopp’s team suffer defeat, it will surely signal the end of their title challenge.

Klopp and Shreeves exchange.

Ahead of the match, Shreeves interviewed Klopp for Sky Sports and, understandably, asked about the team’s chances of reclaiming the Premier League crown.

Klopp, however, was in no mood to discuss the topic and instead turned the question back on Shreeves.

The German coach questioned why the topic of Liverpool’s title challenge was, seemingly, the only thing Shreeves wanted to discuss.

“Why do we do that?”

“I don’t understand you, the only thing you want to talk about is us becoming champion,” Klopp responded when asked if it was “still possible’ for the Reds to win the Premier League title.

“Have you ever been the best sports commentator in the world? Just try it. We try, but if I say it’s possible or it’s not possible, then we have another headline. Why do we do that?”

You can watch the full exchange below.

Geoff 🗣 "Is it still possible?" Jurgen 🗣 "I don't understand you, the only thing you want to talk about is us becoming champion. Have you ever been the best sports commentator in the world?" Jurgen Klopp & @GeoffShreeves with a great back and forth pic.twitter.com/eiKq4dBXcg — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 7, 2021

Why not try these Premier League brainteasers? Just click below.

Name the last player to be named the PFA Player of the Year despite his team finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Name the last player to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season despite his team finishing bottom of the table.

Name the only player in the Premier League era to be sent off before they turned 18 years of age.

Or if you want to try some of our other quizzes, just click below.

Name Every Irish Rugby Captain Between 2000-2020

World Rugby Young Players Of The Year

Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations

Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018

Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?

You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser

Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade

Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final

Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football

Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History

Quiz: Name Every Young Hurler Of The Year From The Last Decade