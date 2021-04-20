“‘Damn them to hell?’ Did he write that today? These things are really not OK.”

Jurgen Klopp took issue with Gary Neville’s reference to Liverpool’s club anthem when discussing the plans for a European Super League.

Klopp lashed out at Neville during an interview with Sky Sports on Monday Night Football, following Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Leeds United at Elland Road.

Jurgen Klopp hits out at Gary Neville.

The German manager didn’t deny he was against the European Super League idea but was unhappy with Neville mentioning You’ll Never Walk Alone, Liverpool’s club anthem. The Sky Sports pundit criticised Manchester United and Liverpool for their involvement in the new league.

“I’m disgusted with Manchester United and Liverpool the most. Liverpool say they’re the people’s club, ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, the fan’s club,” Neville said on Sunday.

“Manchester United, 100 years, born from workers around here, and they’re breaking into a league without competition, that they can’t be relegated from?”

Jurgen Klopp: Gary Neville should be forbidden from speaking about You’ll Never Walk Alone.

Klopp, who referred to Liverpool’s owners as “great people”, didn’t like Neville’s choice of words and took aim at him in an interview that had been about Liverpool’s draw with Leeds and the European Super League.

The Liverpool manager opted to move the interview onto Neville and said that he wished the former England defender was “not everywhere where the most money is.”

“Gary Neville speaks about You’ll Never Walk Alone, that should be forbidden, to be honest,” Klopp said.

“We have every right to sing that anthem, it’s our anthem, not his anthem and he doesn’t understand it anyway.

“I don’t want these types of things because it’s not fair. I understand all of the talk because I don’t like it as well but don’t talk about other clubs now like this.

“You can be emotional, but I wish Gary Neville would be in a hot seat somewhere, and not everywhere where the most money is, he was at Manchester United with the most money there, at Sky where the most money is, all these kinds of things, so don’t forget we have nothing to do with it.

“We are in the same situation as you all and we have to play football. That’s really not okay, I have to say.

“If people want to criticise me about things on the pitch, that’s completely fine, but other things. It’s not about me, it’s about the boys, I’m a grown-up man. I just think everyone should not forget.

“You can react emotionally but you have to start thinking about it as well.”

Gary Neville: I don’t know why I’m living in Jurgen Klopp’s head.

Neville responded by defending his comments and questioned why Klopp seemed to be so preoccupied with him personally.

“Why? Why’s it not fair? I’ve handed enough insults out over the years to Liverpool, yesterday was nothing to do with insulting Liverpool Football Club,” the former Man United defender said.

“I don’t know why I’m living in his head, to be honest with you. I don’t know what spiked him.

“Yesterday was an impassioned plea from me about protecting football in this country and my biggest disappointment was with Manchester United and Liverpool and I think I’ve equally distributed enough to both clubs in the last 24 hours.

“So, I don’t know what his problem is. I had a 25-year career at Manchester United and an 11-year career at Sky and I’ve worked hard for that. I’ve not been handed it, I didn’t go where the most money is, I didn’t have choices.

“Sir Alex Ferguson didn’t stay: ‘Gary, do you want to stay here every year?’, so I have no idea what he’s going on about.

“I employ over 600 people in a city, I’ve tried to look after them during a pandemic, is that not a hot enough seat for him?

“He’s done a great job at Liverpool, I’ve got no problem with Jurgen Klopp, I loved his team but the fact of the matter is he’s spikey, he’s been let down by his owners.

“That man, we’re on the same page, we’re on the same team but he cannot say what he wants to say and I can. I accept that because the Jurgen Klopp we all know hates every little single thing about this, more than I do, more than you do because it goes against everything in his life that he believes in and he’s been let down. He’s been let down by his owners and so have those players at Liverpool.

“I’ve got nothing against those players, they’ve been unbelievable these last few years.”

European Super League.

Some of Europe’s most successful clubs – and Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur – have joined together to create a new tournament where they will be guaranteed entry and income each year.

The 20-team European Super League will potentially rival the Uefa Champions League, with the clubs involved hoping to remain in domestic competition.

Of the teams involved, 15 will be “Founder Members” and guaranteed entry each season, regardless of sporting merit. The other five teams will qualify for the tournament.

