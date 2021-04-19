Jurgen Klopp stands by his opposition to the European Super League

“People are not happy, I can understand that.”

Jurgen Klopp has had his say on the European Super League and stood by his previous opposition to the concept. Speaking on Monday Night Football on Sky Sports, Klopp said he did not find out about the proposal until it was announced on Sunday.

In 2019, Klopp said he hoped that the European Super League would “never happen” and he stood by that view on Monday evening, ahead of Liverpool’s match against Leeds United at Elland Road.

Jurgen Klopp stands by opposition to the European Super League.

“My opinion didn’t change. I was trying to prepare for a difficult game,” Klopp said on Sky Sports.

“I heard about it for the first time yesterday. We’ve got some information, not a lot to be honest. It’s a tough one. People are not happy, I can understand that, but I cannot say a lot more because we were not involved in any processes: not the players, not me.

“We will have to wait and see how it develops.”

Jurgen Klopp: I have no problem with the current format of the Champions League.

The Liverpool manager stated that he had “no issues” with the current format of the Champions League, the competition which the European Super League is seemingly seeking to replace. He also said that he did not approve of the banners hung by supporters at Anfield to protest against the proposed tournament.

You can watch Klopp speak about the European Super League below.

