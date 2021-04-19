Close sidebar

Jurgen Klopp stands by his opposition to the European Super League

by Robert Redmond
“People are not happy, I can understand that.”

Jurgen Klopp has had his say on the European Super League and stood by his previous opposition to the concept. Speaking on Monday Night Football on Sky Sports, Klopp said he did not find out about the proposal until it was announced on Sunday.

In 2019, Klopp said he hoped that the European Super League would “never happen” and he stood by that view on Monday evening, ahead of Liverpool’s match against Leeds United at Elland Road.

“My opinion didn’t change. I was trying to prepare for a difficult game,” Klopp said on Sky Sports.

“I heard about it for the first time yesterday. We’ve got some information, not a lot to be honest. It’s a tough one. People are not happy, I can understand that, but I cannot say a lot more because we were not involved in any processes: not the players, not me.

“We will have to wait and see how it develops.”

Jurgen Klopp: I have no problem with the current format of the Champions League.

The Liverpool manager stated that he had “no issues” with the current format of the Champions League, the competition which the European Super League is seemingly seeking to replace. He also said that he did not approve of the banners hung by supporters at Anfield to protest against the proposed tournament.

“I have no issues with the Champions League,” Klopp said.

“I like the fact that West Ham can play in the Champions League next year – I don’t want them to, because we want to qualify, but I like that they have the chance. It’s really not easy. Liverpool Football Club is more than some decisions.

“The most important part of football are the supporters and the team. The players didn’t do anything wrong, so I don’t like the banners at Anfield.

“We have to stick together. When other people from other clubs use our anthem against us I don’t like that as well.”

Jurgen Klopp’s not impressed by Leeds United’s anti-European Super League t-shirts.

Klopp also said he was unhappy with the t-shirts Leeds wore ahead of the match at Elland Road.

“We will try to focus on the game. I heard that there are warm-up shirts… We will not wear them, we cannot,” the Liverpool manager said.

“But if somebody thinks they have to remind us that you have to earn the right to play in the Champions League, that’s a joke, a real joke, and it makes me angry.

“They have put them in our dressing-room. If it was Leeds’ idea, thank you very much. Nobody has to remind us, maybe they should remind themselves.”

You can watch Klopp speak about the European Super League below.

