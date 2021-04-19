The news broke on Monday morning.

Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Tottenham Hotspur.

The news was reported by The Telegraph and The Athletic, and confirmed later by Spurs.

The Club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 19, 2021

According to The Telegraph, Mourinho had been summoned for talks with the club’s hierarchy.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy opted to dismiss the Portuguese coach six days before the Carabao Cup final at Wembley, where Tottenham will play Manchester City.

Jose Mourinho sacked by Tottenham.

Mourinho was appointed by Spurs in November 2019, when he succeeded Mauricio Pochettino as coach of the club. Tottenham were top of the table in November 2020, but have had a difficult spell since.

Mourinho’s team exited the FA Cup and the Europa League and slid down the table in the English top flight. From a potential title challenge, Spurs now face a fight to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League.

The former Manchester United coach was also critical of some of his players when speaking to the media.

Tottenham’s season.

According to The Athletic, Spurs sacked Mourinho because it looked unlikely that the team would qualify for next season’s Champions League.

They were also “unhappy” with Mourinho’s “constant criticism” of players in public and realised that the Spurs fans had “turned on Mourinho.”

They acted to remove him from his position ahead of fans returning to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Tottenham are currently in seventh place with 50 points from 32 games, five points behind West Ham United in fourth place. Chelsea and Liverpool are in fifth and sixth place respectively, and have a game in hand on Spurs in the race for the top four.

The news comes a day after Spurs, who have won two league titles in their history and were last champions in 1961, were included as one of 12 clubs aiming to form a breakaway European Super League.

Tottenham coach Ryan Mason will take Tottenham first-team training today, ahead of a further announcement by the club.

Spurs statement.

You can read Spurs’ statement below.

“The Club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties.

“Chairman, Daniel Levy, said: “Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a Club. Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic. On a personal level, I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged. He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution.”

“Ryan Mason will take First Team training today and a further update will follow in due course.”

Breaking: Tottenham have sacked Jose Mourinho. Full story to follow @TeleFootball #thfc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) April 19, 2021

Breaking: Jose Mourinho sacked as Tottenham manager @TheAthleticUK #THFC — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) April 19, 2021

Read More About: jose mourinho, Premier League, tottenham hotspur