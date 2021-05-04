Mourinho is back in the dugout.

Jose Mourinho has been announced as the new manager of AS Roma. The Serie A side confirmed on Tuesday that current head coach Paulo Fonseca would leave his post at the end of the current season, ahead of Mourinho officially taking charge on July 1.

The Portuguese coach has been out of management since getting sacked by Tottenham Hotspur last month. Mourinho will sign a three-year deal with Roma, who are currently in seventh place in Serie A with 55 points from 34 games and are unlikely to qualify for Europe next season.

𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 🤝 The club are delighted to announce an agreement has been reached with Jose Mourinho for him to become our new head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season.

#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/f5YGGIVFJp — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 4, 2021

Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho’s spell out of management has lasted just 15 days. On April 19th, the Portuguese coach was sacked by Spurs after a disappointing few months which saw the club crash out of Europe and slip out of contention to qualify for the Champions League.

The former Chelsea manager, 58, was critical of some of his players in public as their form dipped through the winter months after being top of the Premier League table in November. The club opted to end his tenure six days ahead of their Carabao Cup final against Manchester City.

Mourinho was appointed by Spurs in November 2019, when he succeeded Mauricio Pochettino as coach of the club.

Jose Mourinho announced as the new Roma manager.

“Thank you to the Friedkin family for choosing me to lead this great club and to be part of their vision,” Mourinho told the club’s website.

“After meetings with the ownership and Tiago Pinto, I immediately understood the full extent of their ambitions for AS Roma. It is the same ambition and drive that has always motivated me and together we want to build a winning project over the upcoming years.

“The incredible passion of the Roma fans convinced me to accept the job and I cannot wait to start next season.

“In the meantime, I wish Paulo Fonseca all the best and I hope the media appreciate that I will only speak further in due course. Daje Roma!”

Jose Mourinho returns to Serie A.

Mourinho will return to work in Italian football for the first time in over a decade. The former Manchester United coach had a highly successful spell as Inter Milan coach between 2008 and 2010, when he won two Serie A titles and a treble in 2010.

Following Inter’s victory over Bayern Munich in the 2010 Champions League final, Mourinho left the Milan club to become Real Madrid manager.

He will be reunited with some familiar faces at Roma in Chris Smalling and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who both played under Mourinho at Man United.

Roma play Man United on Thursday in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final and trail 6-2 from the first leg.

Read More About: jose mourinho, roma, Serie A