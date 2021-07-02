Jose Mourinho names the three players England should rest against Ukraine

“The final is at Wembley, so football is coming home. And England will be there.”

Jose Mourinho is so confident that England will reach the semi-finals of Euro 2020, he has urged Gareth Southgate to rest three players for Saturday’s quarter-final against Ukraine.

England play Ukraine at Stadio Olimpico in Rome and are the heavy favourites for the tie. Mourinho has advised Southgate to rest Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips and Harry Maguire for the game and save them for the semi-final.

Mourinho has said that England are more than capable of beating Ukraine, who are ranked 24th in the world, without the trio of Maguire, Rice and Phillips. According to the Roma manager, the quarter-final tie offers Southgate the chance to rest players who are one booking away from suspension.

“All three are on yellow cards, and in the case of Maguire he is also lacking the same kind of preparation fitness-wise because of his injury,” Mourinho wrote in his column for The Sun.

“He could easily be replaced by Tyrone Mings, who was so impressive in the first two games.

“I would make three or four changes for this game even though it is a quarter-final, including the important defender and the two engines in midfield.

“Obviously, I’m looking from the outside and don’t have to work under the pressure of Gareth but I would say you don’t need Rice and Phillips to beat Ukraine.

“At the most, one of them is needed but you have Jordan Henderson who is in the right condition to play and other younger players, fresh with the right conditions, desire and motivation to play.”

England or Ukraine will play the winners of Denmark v the Czech Republic in the semi-final next Wednesday.

On the other side of the draw, Italy play Belgium, and the winners of that tie will face the winners of Spain and Switzerland.

With the semi-finals and final at Wembley Stadium, England are currently the favourites to win the tournament.

