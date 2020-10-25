Wayne Rooney offers helpful advice to underfire Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford

“Calm yourself down. Take some time.”

Wayne Rooney has offered some helpful advice to underfire goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

The Everton ‘keeper has been heavily criticised for his challenge on Virgil van Dijk that left the Liverpool defender needing surgery on his knee.

Van Dijk is unlikely to play against this season. The Dutch defender also faces a fight to be fit for next summer’s European Championships, where he was due to captain his country.

Rooney’s advice for Jordan Pickford.

Pickford has also been in shaky form for the Toffees, making several errors so far in this campaign. Rooney has said that if his former teammate is to turn his season around, he simply needs to relax and take his time on the pitch.

“I’m sure Jordan knows that he needs to be much harder to beat,” Rooney writes in his column for The Times.

“I still believe his attributes make him both Everton and England’s best option and his errors aren’t massive, technical ones — they are down to the mental side of things.”

“The one little bit of advice I’d give Jordan is just calm yourself down. Take some time.”

“It should have been a red card.”

Rooney also said that Pickford’s challenge on Van Dijk was ‘unfortunate’ and that the goalkeeper ‘got his positioning wrong.’

“With him, everything seems to be on a knife-edge, even to the point that when he’s kicking it long it looks like he’s kicking it as hard as he can. There was an instance, versus Liverpool, where he kicked it and nearly fell over afterwards.

“He has to deal with the fall-out over Virgil van Dijk’s injury. I think it was just unfortunate.

“Jordan got his positioning wrong and raced out quickly to try and block the shot, catching Van Dijk. It looked accidental, though it should have been a red card.

Pickford, who has 28 caps for England, played alongside Rooney at Goodison Park during the 2017/18 season. The 26-year-old joined the Toffees that summer from Sunderland for £25m.

Rooney is currently player-coach for Derby County in the Championship.

