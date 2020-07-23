Jordan Henderson Made Sure That Takumi Minamino Lifted The Premier League Trophy

Jordan Henderson displayed his leadership skills during Liverpool’s trophy presentation on Wednesday night.

After they beat Chelsea 5-3, Liverpool lifted the Premier League trophy on the Kop at an empty Anfield.

No fans were allowed to be present due to the effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. However, Jurgen Klopp’s team made the most of their night in a colourful trophy presentation.

Before Liverpool captain Henderson lifted the league title, each member of Klopp’s squad was introduced on the stage and were presented their medal by Reds legend Kenny Dalglish.

Takumi Minamino joined Liverpool from Red Bull Salzburg in January and was granted a medal thanks to his nine appearances in the league this season.

However, the Japanese international was naturally withdrawn when arriving on stage given his limited involvement in the club’s historic victory.

Felt really bad for minamino 🥺🥺but then the captain took care of him ❤️🔴🔴 #YNWA #LFCchampions pic.twitter.com/vdZyh7ZMrP — YNWA🔴🔴❤️❤️ (@KhalifaChoukri) July 22, 2020

After the trophy was presented to Henderson and the Liverpool skipper lifted it, each member of the squad got the chance to get their hands on the coveted prize.

Yet, Minamino, a highly-rated midfielder expected to excel once he has settled in Klopp’s squad, was still withdrawn and somewhat awkward, appearing unsure about whether to step forward and ask for a turn lifting the trophy.

Henderson sensed his hesitancy and ensured that Minamino got his hands on the Premier League crown. The England midfielder ushered his teammate to the front of the stage and showed excellent leadership qualities in the process.

minamino is so wholesome🥺 pic.twitter.com/BYEjzRMHaK — minamino stan account (@roseakrami) July 22, 2020