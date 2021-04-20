An emergency meeting of Premier League captains is due to happen tomorrow.

Jordan Henderson has called for an emergency meeting of Premier League captains to take place on Wednesday. While Marcus Rashford has tweeted a message that seemingly suggests he is not in favour of the new European Super League.

The Liverpool captain is looking to discuss the fallout from the announcement of the European Super League, a new breakaway tournament which was announced on Sunday night.

Jordan Henderson organises meeting with Premier League captains to discuss European Super League.

Henderson holds sway amongst his fellow professionals as he led the Premier League player’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. He helped oversee the creation of a fund for NHS workers.

The meeting about the European Super League could be significant, as it will feature representatives from clubs involved in the new league and those who have been excluded.

Liverpool are one of six English teams, along with Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan, who have stated their intent to play in the new league. Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are the other clubs involved.

The plans for the 20-team European Super League, which could potentially supplant the Uefa Champions League, have been met with anger from across football.

Of the teams involved, 15 will be “Founder Members” and guaranteed entry each season, regardless of sporting merit. The other five teams will qualify for the tournament.

Premier League meeting.

The 14 Premier League clubs who have been excluded from the European Super League met on Tuesday to discuss their response to the breakaway tournament. They released a statement on the proposal, which reads:

“The Premier League, alongside The FA, met with clubs today to discuss the immediate implications of the Super League proposal.

“The 14 clubs at the meeting unanimously and vigorously rejected the plans for the competition.

“The Premier League is considering all actions available to prevent it from progressing, as well as holding those Shareholders involved to account under its rules.

“The League will continue to work with key stakeholders including fan groups, Government, UEFA, The FA, EFL, PFA and LMA to protect the best interests of the game and call on those clubs involved in the proposed competition to cease their involvement immediately.

“The Premier League would like to thank fans and all stakeholders for the support they have shown this week on this significant issue.

“The reaction proves just how much our open pyramid and football community means to people.”

Marcus Rashford.

Marcus Rashford, meanwhile, tweeted on Tuesday afternoon, posting an image from Old Trafford.

The quote from former Manchester United manager Matt Busy reads:

“Football is nothing without fans.”

