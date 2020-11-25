Dundalk midfielder Jordan Flores nominated for Fifa Puskas Award

The goal is one of 11 strikes nominated for the prestigious award.

Dundalk midfielder Jordan Flores has been nominated for the Fifa Puskas Award, the annual award presented by the governing body for the goal of the year.

Flores’ incredible strike against Shamrock Rovers back in February at Tallaght Stadium went viral.

RTÉ’s original clip of the goal has been viewed over five million times on Twitter and the goal received widespread praise.

Jordan Flores Puskas-nominated goal.

For the goal, Michael Duffy took a corner for the Lilywhites and aimed his pass towards the penalty spot. The Dundalk players ran to the front post, dragging their opponents with them, leaving Flores in space.

The English midfielder ran from the edge of the box before stretching to connect sweetly with a left-foot strike that flew past Alan Mannus in the Shamrock Rovers goal.

Flores’ arched his whole body to reach the ball, which was above shoulder-height, and hit an unstoppable shot, displaying incredible technique to arrow the ball into the net.

Both of Flores’ feet appeared to be off the ground when he made contact. The move was straight from the training ground, but the strike was out of this world.

You won't see a better goal anywhere this weekend.pic.twitter.com/H931g6cjOy — Robert Redmond (@RobRedmond10) February 28, 2020

Son Heung Min’s brilliant solo goal for Tottenham Hotspur against Burnley in the Premier League last December is among Flores’ rivals for the award.

The Puskas award will be handed out on December 17 at the Fifa Best Awards in Zurich.

You can vote for your favourite goal by clicking here.

Why not try these Premier League brainteasers? Just click below.

Name the last player to be named the PFA Player of the Year despite his team finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Name the last player to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season despite his team finishing bottom of the table.

Name the only player in the Premier League era to be sent off before they turned 18 years of age.

Or if you want to try some of our other quizzes, just click below.

Name Every Irish Rugby Captain Between 2000-2020

World Rugby Young Players Of The Year

Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations

Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018

Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?

You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser

Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade

Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final

Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football

Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History

Quiz: Name Every Young Hurler Of The Year From The Last Decade

Read More About: Dundalk, FIFA Puskas Award, Jordan Flores