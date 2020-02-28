Dundalk Midfielder Scores Goal of the Season Contender Against Shamrock Rovers

On Friday night at Tallaght Stadium, Jordan Flores scored one of the best goals you’ll see this season.

The Dundalk midfielder equalised for Dundalk with a strike that Paul Scholes or Zinedine Zidane would have been proud of, scoring a jaw-dropping volley from the edge of the penalty area.

It's half-time in Tallaght and the sides are locked at one goal apiece. Jordan Flores' goal is still the talk of the press box. #DundalkFC have been excellent since his wondergoal pulled us level in the 22nd minute. Time to catch a breath. 📸 by @sportsfile #CmonTheTown pic.twitter.com/SLBEaBs3gS — Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) February 28, 2020

Rovers hosted Dundalk in a top of the table clash at Tallaght Stadium, and the contest lived up to the billing at the sold-out venue.

Both two sides played out an entertaining first-half in what was a great advert for domestic football in Ireland.

The home side capitalised on a period of sustained pressure and took the lead through Dylan Watts after 20 minutes.

First blood to Shamrock Rovers who take the lead against Dundalk thanks to Dylan Watts who scores at the second time of asking. #rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/a8hd4zxaUd — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) February 28, 2020

However, Dundalk were level two minutes later thanks to a wondergoal from Flores.

Michael Duffy took a corner on the right for the Lilywhites and floated his kick just past the penalty spot.

Dundalk players ran towards the front post, dragging their opponents with them, leaving Flores in space.

The English midfielder ran from the edge of the box before stretching to connect sweetly with a left-foot strike that flew past Alan Mannus in the Rovers goal.

Flores’ arched his whole body to reach the ball, which was above shoulder-height, and hit an unstoppable shot, displaying incredible technique to arrow the ball into the net.

Both of Flores’ feet appeared to be off the ground when he made contact. The move was straight from the training ground, but the strike was out of this world.

You can watch the goal here:

You won't see a better goal anywhere this weekend.pic.twitter.com/H931g6cjOy — Robert Redmond (@RobRedmond10) February 28, 2020

Flores has a knack for scoring spectacular goals.

WhatsApp Email 151 Shares