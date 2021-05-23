Anton Ferdinand rejects John Terry interview claim

“We could have dealt with the issue. I was very keen to get that done.”

John Terry has revealed that he tried to repair his relationship with Rio Ferdinand, but he said that his former England teammate rejected his approach.

Terry and Ferdinand were part of England’s ‘Golden Generation’ in the 2000s and were the nation’s central defensive partnership at the 2006 World Cup. Relations between the pair turned sour, however, following a high profile incident between Terry and Anton Ferdinand, Rio’s brother.

John Terry & Anton Ferdinand.

Anton Ferdinand alleged that Terry called him a “black ****” during a Premier League game between Queens Park Rangers and Chelsea at Loftus Road in 2011.

Terry strongly rejected the accusation and continues to do so. The former Chelsea captain was never found guilty of racially abusing Ferdinand. He was, however, subsequently charged by the Football Association and given a four-game ban and a fine of £220,000.

As a result of the incident, Terry and Rio, Anton’s older brother, fell out. In 2020, Anton Ferdinand made a documentary, Football, Racism and Me, which was centred on the incident at Loftus Road in October 2011.

In an interview with The Times, Terry spoke about the documentary and the fallout from it. The Aston Villa coach said he tried to speak to the Ferdinand brothers but to no avail.

John Terry: Rio Ferdinand rejected my request to have a conversation after Anton Ferdinand incident.

“It’s disappointing to read and hear that I’ve never reached out,” Terry said.

“I tried to phone Rio [Anton’s brother] and Anton on numerous occasions, literally the same night [as the game], the day after and that week after the incident.

“Then about three, four years ago I see Rio on the beach in Dubai, so I approached him and said, ‘Have you got five minutes? I’d like to talk to you.’

“He was like, ‘I don’t want to talk to you, JT.’ I was prepared to address the issue.”

Anton Ferdinand: I have never received a call from John Terry.

“I tried to phone Anton, Rio and his agent, Jamie Moralee,” Terry continued

“And in the lead-up to the programme my legal team had contact with the producers with the view to communicate but they were very evasive with the content and what they were trying to achieve.

“It was a lot bigger than it should have been for me. We could have dealt with the issue. I was very keen to get that done.”

Anton Ferdinand responded to the interview and said that he never received a call from Terry, but he is open to speaking to the former England captain.

I never received a call personally from JT prior to the documentary or during the process. As I stated on the doc, the door is still open to have a conversation if he’s serious about racism in football & wanting to create positive change. Call me then JT? 📱@henrywinter https://t.co/lKLF8LXc1k — Anton Ferdinand (@anton_ferdinand) May 22, 2021

