John Egan Scores Towering Last Minute Header To Give Sheffield United Win Over Wolves

John Egan scored a dramatic last-minute goal to give Sheffield United a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday evening.

Egan’s towering header, his second Premier League goal in less than a week, keeps the Blades in contention for a European place and moved the club ahead of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in the table.

In stoppage time of the Premier League, with the sides level after an even 90 minutes at Bramall Lane, Egan outjumped the Wolves’ defence to power home a stunning header from Oliver Norwood’s corner.

The Republic of Ireland defender’s header was the only goal of the game and could prove season-changing for the newly-promoted side.

Chris Wilder’s side are in now seventh place, a point behind Wolves in sixth and just four points behind Manchester United in fifth spot.

You can watch Egan’s brilliant header below.

John Egan the hero again!

πŸ“± Follow #SHUWOL here: https://t.co/3sNDUFNobd

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 8, 2020

IT'S OVER! Sheffield United have won it the dying minutes of the game with a header from Egan Look at John Egan's reaction πŸ’ͺ pic.twitter.com/LyLu2HPRNT — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 8, 2020

“You wait so long for a goal then you get a little bit of a bug, I’m prolific now. The gaffer’s been asking for 10 so only eight to go in four games,” Egan said on Sky Sports following the game.

β€˜I’m prolific now’ πŸ˜‚ John Egan gives his reaction to his 93 minute winner at Bramall Lane πŸ‘pic.twitter.com/FXpcqqbBel — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) July 8, 2020

πŸ—£ "I battered John for not scoring now he's got 2 in 2, not sure he'll get to the 10" Chris Wilder on John Egan on scoring 2 goals in 2 games pic.twitter.com/01g2AK8i6Y — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 8, 2020

