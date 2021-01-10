“Hallelujah! Finally, a big club, and a great manager, had come to their senses.”

Joey Barton had a colourful and controversial playing career that saw him play in the Premier League for over a decade, alongside a short stint with Rangers and a season-long loan to Marseille.

Barton, however, never made it to an elite English team as a player. He thought the opportunity had finally arrived in 2011 when he took a call from someone who sounded a lot like Alex Ferguson, yet it turned out to be a prank.

Joey Barton tricked into thinking Man United wanted to sign him.

In the summer of 2011, Barton left Newcastle United to sign for newly-promoted Premier League side Queens Park Rangers. When he was on the way to sign the contract with QPR, however, Barton’s agent took a call from someone who sounded a lot like Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson.

At the time, the Red Devils were the reigning Premier League champions and Ferguson was the most famous football manager in the world. It looked like Barton’s moment had finally arrived.

“We were about 10 minutes from Queens Park Rangers’ training ground, where I intended to confirm my transfer, when Willie McKay’s mobile rang,” Barton says in his autobiography.

“Sitting alongside him, in the front seat of his car, I could not fail to notice digital confirmation of the caller. ‘Sir Alex’, it read, and after pleasantries had been exchanged, the agent motioned to me and said, ‘He’s with me now. I’ll put him on.’

“I would give Manchester United’s midfield a bit of bite, an injection of urgency.”

“I was greeted by a familiar Govan growl,” Barton continues.

“‘How’s things? I’ve seen what you’re up to on Sky Sports News. Don’t go doing anything silly now. Why don’t you come here and we’ll have a conversation?'” ‘Alex Ferguson’ said.

“Hallelujah! Finally, a big club, and a great manager, had come to their senses. I would give Manchester United’s midfield a bit of bite, an injection of urgency.

“We spoke about my role, and the extent of my ambition before he rang off with promises to sort the formalities.

“‘What are you waiting for?’ I asked McKay, as I handed back his phone. ‘Turn the bloody car around.’

“I expected him to be alarmed, angry, because he was representing QPR in the proposed deal. Instead, he speared me with a cheesy, triumphant smile.”

“You soppy bastard.’ He couldn’t wait to tell me I’d been stitched up, good and proper.”

Barton had been the victim of a cruel prank by his agent, who had a friend who could do a near-perfect impression of Ferguson.

Rather than a title challenge with Man United, Barton was off to QPR and a relegation battle.

“The call was from a mate of his called Joe, whose Fergie impression was close to perfection. There would be no curtain call at Old Trafford, the Theatre of Dreams.

“My destination was a run-down former students’ sports ground on the Heathrow flight path, and a club who thought cash would compensate for chaos.”

Read More About: Alex Ferguson, joey barton, Manchester United, Premier League, Queens Park Rangers