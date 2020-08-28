The Soccer Saturday host is said to be ‘disillusioned’ by the sacking of his colleagues.

Jeff Stelling is ‘considering quitting’ as presenter of Sky Sports show Soccer Saturday, according to reports.

Earlier this week, Sky Sports sacked long-time pundits Matt Le Tissier, Phil Thompson and Charlie Nicholas, all of whom had one year left on their contracts.

Changes to Soccer Saturday

“We are changing some parts of our football coverage. Matt, Charlie and Phil have done a great job for us over the years, and they will leave us with our sincere thanks and very best wishes” a Sky Sports statement on the dismissals said.

The broadcasters reportedly let the trio go as part of cost-cutting measures. Sky Sports is seeking to tighten its budget due to the financial impact of COVID-19.

Paul Merson, the other regular pundit on the show, has kept his job. Stelling, the show’s popular host, described it as one of the ‘saddest days’ of his 26-years with Sky Sports.

One of my saddest days ever at Sky Sports with the departure of three of my best mates. They have been part of a team that for me was the best. — Jeff Stelling (@JeffStelling) August 26, 2020

Jeff Stelling ‘disillusioned’ by the dismissals

According to reports, Stelling, who remains under contract with Sky, is now considering his position. The 65-year-old was said to have been ‘stunned’ by Sky’s decision to move on the Soccer Saturday pundits.

Stelling originally worked with George Best, Rodney Marsh and Clive Allen on the popular show.

He is reportedly unsure if he has the appetite to form a strong working relationship with a third team following the departure of Nicholas, Thompson and Le Tissier.

Stelling’s contract has a ‘lengthy notice period’ so he may begin the new season as presenter of Soccer Saturday.

Merson has reportedly considered quitting in solidarity with his former colleagues.

Sky Sports have yet to announce replacements for Nicholas, Thompson and Le Tissier.

The broadcasters are undertaking an overhaul of their football coverage.

According to the Telegraph, Sky Sports shows Goals on Sunday, The Debate and The Sunday Supplement will not be returning for the new season.

