West Ham make late move for Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick

West Ham United have made a late move for Jeff Hendrick, according to reports.

Hendrick, who left Burnley in June, is reportedly on the verge of signing for Newcastle United on a free transfer.

However, the Hammers are said to have approached the 28-year-old midfielder.

West Hams transfer business

West Ham look set to be hit hard financially by the shutdown caused by COVID-19 and manager David Moyes has been told that he must sell players before he can buy any new players this summer.

The Hammers have several high-earning, but under-performing, players on their books. However, they look unlikely to offload many of them due to clubs across Europe tightening their belts.

The Hammers’ interest in Hendrick

As such, Moyes may need to sign free agents and complete loan deals.

And Hendrick, who made 122 Premier League appearances, and scored nine goals, for Burnley during a four-year stint with the club, has come onto West Ham’s radar.

According to the West Ham Way podcast, the London club have approached Hendrick.

Hendrick to Newcastle

However, the move may have come too late. The Republic of Ireland midfielder looks set to join Newcastle United.

According to reports, the Dubliner has already completed his medical with Newcastle and is set to sign a contract with Steve Bruce’s team.

Earlier this summer, AC Milan and Manchester United were among the clubs linked with a move for Hendrick. Aston Villa were also said to be keeping tabs on the free agent.

Hendrick has earned 54 caps for the Republic of Ireland and scored two goals.

He joined Burnley for £10.5m from Derby County in 2016 following some impressive performances at Euro 2016.

