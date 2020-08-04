Jeff Hendrick linked with transfer to Newcastle United

Newcastle United have been offered the chance to sign Jeff Hendrick, according to reports.

Hendrick is a free agent after leaving Burnley following the expiration of his contract at the end of June.

Aston Villa are also reportedly interested in signing the midfielder.

Hendrick linked with move to Newcastle

According to the Newcastle Chronicle, the Magpies are in the market for a new midfielder, as there is uncertainty over the future of Matty Longstaff.

The Newcastle academy graduate has yet to sign a new deal with the club.

If Longstaff does leave Newcastle, a spot could open up for Hendrick in Steve Bruce’s squad. And the player’s representatives have reportedly been in touch with the Magpies.

The 28-year-old made 122 Premier League appearances, and scored nine goals, for Burnley during a four-year stint with the club.

Hendrick has earned 54 caps for the Republic of Ireland and scored two goals.

Hendrick in demand

AC Milan and Manchester United are among the clubs that had were linked with a move for Hendrick earlier in the summer.

Clubs will aim to reduce their spending this summer due to the effects of the Covid-19 shutdown, which could be good news for free agents.

An experienced, out of contract midfielder with Premier League experience, such as Hendrick, is sure to attract interest from several teams.

James McCarthy linked with transfer to Aston Villa

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are interested in signing Hendrick’s international teammate James McCarthy, according to reports.

McCarthy has had an impressive season with Crystal Palace, after joining them from Everton for £5m last summer.

The 29-year-old midfielder, who has one year left on his deal, made 35 appearances for the Eagles during the Premier League campaign.

Villa are reportedly looking to add him to their squad after they retained their top-flight status for next season.

