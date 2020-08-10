Jeff Hendrick reportedly set to sign for Newcastle United

The Republic of Ireland midfielder could become the Magpies first signing of the summer.

Jeff Hendrick is set to sign for Newcastle United, according to reports.

Hendrick is a free agent after leaving Burnley following the expiration of his contract at the end of June.

The Republic of Ireland midfielder had been linked to several teams but looks set to join the Magpies.

Hendrick on the move

It was reported earlier this month that Hendrick had been offered to Newcastle and Aston Villa. While earlier this summer, AC Milan and Manchester United were among the clubs linked with a move for Hendrick.

Those reports raised some eyebrows at the time. But an experienced, out of contract midfielder with Premier League experience, such as Hendrick, was bound to attract interest from several teams due to the Covid-19 shutdown affecting clubs’ finances and transfer fees.

It appears that Steve Bruce’s side have won the race to land the Dubliner. According to the Guardian, Hendrick will sign for Newcastle ahead of the new Premier League season.

The midfielder made 122 Premier League appearances, and scored nine goals, for Burnley during a four-year stint with the club.

Burnley signed him for £10.5m from Derby County following his impressive performances at Euro 2016.

The 28-year-old has earned 54 caps for the Republic of Ireland and scored two goals.

Why not try these Premier League brainteasers? Just click below.

Name the last player to be named the PFA Player of the Year despite his team finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Name the last player to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season despite his team finishing bottom of the table.

Name the only player in the Premier League era to be sent off before they turned 18 years of age.