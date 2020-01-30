Leeds United’s New Striker Turned Down The Chance To Join Man United

Leeds United’s new striker, Jean-Kevin Augustin, chose to sign for the club ahead of Manchester United, according to reports.

The Athletic report that Augustin, who joined Leeds on loan until the end of the season, with a view to a permanent deal for £20m, had the opportunity to sign for Man United at the 11th hour.

However, the striker, on loan from RB Leipzig, rejected the Red Devils approach in order to join Marcelo Bielsa’s team.

Man United’s last-minute attempt to sign Augustin

According to Leeds correspondent Phil Hay, Augustin’s agent had arranged for the player’s loan with AS Monaco to end early. He then negotiated with RB Leipzig to allow Augustin to join Leeds until the end of the season.

However, when Man United tried to sign the player at the last minute. Hay writes that “calls began coming from the Old Trafford hierarchy; persistent, last-minute pleas.” This “spooked” Leeds.

Yet, Augustin had his heart set on Leeds and he rejected the approach from Man United. Former Leeds defender Sol Bamba shares an agent with Augustin and confirmed that the player had a chance to go to Old Trafford.

“I wondered what might happen but my agent just said, ‘He’s going to Leeds.’ They weren’t interested. There weren’t any second thoughts,” Bamba said.

Search for a new striker

In recent weeks, both clubs have been in poor form. Leeds‘ win over Millwall on Tuesday night was their first victory this year. While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have already lost four times in 2020.

Man United and Leeds are both in need of more firepower.

Leeds have been reliant on Patrick Bamford, who has missed his fair share of big chances this season. While Man United will be without Marcus Rashford for the next few months. The England striker is on the side-lines with a back injury.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has mentioned potentially signing players on loan to fill a few holes in his squad, but they have yet to land a striker.

Edinson Cavani, Odion Ighalo and Islam Slimani were all linked with moves to the club.

Bruno Fernandes

Man United have at least managed to finally sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

The Portuguese midfielder is having a medical on Thursday afternoon. Fernandes’ transfer will reportedly cost an initial €55m.

He has scored 48 goals from midfield in the last season and a half.