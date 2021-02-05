“I think they can bounce back quickly.”

Jason McAteer has said that football fans are wrong to write off Liverpool’s chances of retaining the Premier League title. The former Liverpool and Republic of Ireland midfielder believes that his former club can “bounce back quickly” from recent disappointing results.

Jurgen Klopp’s team are currently in third place in the Premier League, five points behind Manchester City, who have a game in hand over their rivals.

The pair meet at Anfield on Sunday in a must-win match for the Reds, who have lost their last two home matches against Burnley and Brighton respectively.

Jason McAteer on why it’s too soon to write Liverpool off.

“Despite their recent bad run of form, it takes a brave person to write Liverpool out of the Premier League title race,” McAteer told FreeSuperTips.

“There is a mentality with football fans in this country that they are so quick to put teams on a pedestal when things are going well, but are equally as quick to kick them when things aren’t going too well.

“Liverpool have been superb over the last two seasons, but admittedly they have been struggling in recent home games and everyone wants them off their perch.”

McAteer: Liverpool must improve their end product.

McAteer went on to say that Liverpool have not “become a bad team overnight” and that once they improve their “end product” they will be back on track.

“If you look at the four recent games they didn’t score in, they still had over 90 shots in those games, they put in over 140 crosses and they had run the most they had done all season,” the former Sunderland midfielder said.

“Frustratingly it was another backwards step against Brighton, but I think they can bounce back quickly. Against West Ham United, all three goals were brilliant.

“The first goal was a piece of individual brilliance from Mohammed Salah, something he’s done for three seasons, the second and third goals were outstanding team play, so all three goals offered something completely different.

“But for me, that shows that Liverpool are back to their best.”

McAteer: Only Liverpool and Man City can win the Premier League.

McAteer also effectively dismissed Manchester United’s chances of winning a first Premier League title since 2013.

The Red Devils are currently in second place, two points ahead of Liverpool and three points behind Man City.

McAteer reckons that Liverpool and Man City are the only two teams with a realistic chance of winning the league, and Man United could falter if they lose one of their key players.

“I still believe that it is only between Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League trophy this season,” McAteer said.

They are the only two teams that can sustain a good run of games, which I think will see both of those teams break away from everyone else in the next few weeks.

“You could make an argument for Manchester United that they have the squad to do it, but if they lose Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Paul Pogba or any of their top players, then suddenly the dynamics change.”

