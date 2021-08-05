Ireland midfielder Jason Knight is currently injured.

Two Premier League clubs are interested in signing Jason Knight, according to reports. The Derby County and Republic of Ireland midfielder was recently injured by his manager Wayne Rooney in a training ground tackle.

However, he is been tracked by Newcastle United and Burnley and both are reportedly keen to sign him.

According to The Irish Examiner, there are two Premier League clubs interested in a transfer for Knight from Derby.

Newcastle and Burnley are both said to be monitoring the midfielder and have been following his progress for over a year. Some clubs from outside of the UK are also reportedly interested in signing the Dubliner.

Knight, 20, is under contract until 2023 and has been a key player for Derby.

The Ireland midfielder, who has played 74 times for the Rams in the Championship, is currently nursing an ankle injury and will not return to first team action for at least three months.

Rooney injured the player in training during a 50/50 collision.

Ahead of the Championship season kicking off this weekend, the Rams are under a transfer embargo and can only sign free agents and loan players on six-month deals.

Rooney currently has nine free-agents training with the first team – including Ravel Morrison and Phil Jagielka.

But the club must complete their signings by Friday at noon if the players are to be eligible to feature against Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

