Jamie Carragher critical of ‘lazy’ pundits for comments about Tottenham

Jamie Carragher has criticised pundits who make “lazy” comments about Tottenham Hotspur and refer to them as being historically “weak” or “Spursy.” Carragher didn’t mention any individual pundit for the views on Spurs, but appeared to be referencing Roy Keane’s comments, as the Irishman has frequently criticised the team’s apparent lack of mental fortitude.

Carragher made the comments on Monday Night Football when analysing Manchester City’s 1-0 win over Spurs in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday. The defeat means Tottenham’s wait for a first trophy since 2008 goes on. Spurs are also unlikely to qualify for the Champions League next season.

However, the Sky Sports pundit hit out at pundits who opt for the one-size-fits-all explanation for the club’s woes – that they’re “soft” or “weak” or “Spursy.”

Carragher said Tottenham had great teams under Mauricio Pochettino and Harry Redknapp. But their inability to get over the line in the last decade, and win a trophy, has meant that they have been tarnished by the “typical Spurs” label by some pundits.

“In this job I do, a lot of people, a lot of pundits, say ‘typical Spurs’, ‘Spursy’, ‘they’re weak’,” Carragher said.

“I fight against that. The reason being is because I think it’s lazy punditry. I do. In the job I’ve been doing, I’ve seen some brilliant Spurs teams. Not won the league, not won the Champions League. But being totally honest, I haven’t expected them to.

“What we saw under Pochettino for three years was outstanding. What I saw under Harry Redknapp for two, three years was outstanding as well.”

Carragher went on to say Sunday’s defeat to Man City only added to the narrative that Tottenham are inherently “Spursy.”

“This has nothing to do with Ryan Mason. At all. This is a group of players who really lack courage and basically bottled it in the final. Forget losing,” the former Liverpool defender said.

“They weren’t expected to win against Man City but how they went about it. But, when Spurs fans get upset the reason people speak about them in those terms, it is because of games like this.

“The last four cup finals they haven’t scored a goal. And this performance is basically why they’re stuck with this tag.

“And I can’t argue for them. And Spurs fans can’t argue for them on the back of this performance. It is on the players. Nothing to do with the manager.”

Carragher didn’t reference an individual pundit for their comments. But Keane, his colleague on Sky Sports, has criticised Spurs several times over the past two seasons.

“In that DNA with Spurs, there’s still a weakness to them, there’s still a softness to them,” Keane said last year

While, earlier this month, he said that Spurs’ “softness” means they will always disappoint.

