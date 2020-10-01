Originally published on July 25, 2019.

Roy Keane made a splash during his punditry appearances on Sky Sports last season, and Jamie Carragher wants him to return to the broadcasters for the upcoming campaign.

Keane has been working sporadically as a pundit since 2011, predominately with ITV.

However, he arguably made his biggest impact in the studio last season when he covered Manchester United’s defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City on Sky Sports.

The former Ireland captain verbally eviscerated the underperforming United squad.

Keane urged fans not to believe a word Paul Pogba says and warned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that the United players will “throw him under the bus.”

Whether you agreed with the Irishman or not, it made for great television and Carragher would like to see Keane back on the broadcasters for the upcoming Premier League season.

The former Liverpool defender enjoys Keane’s abrasive style and how he “terrifies” Gary Neville, Carragher’s Sky Sports colleague and Keane’s former teammate with Man United.

“I actually worked with Roy Keane the first time I did punditry with ITV in 2012,” Carragher told Pundit Arena.

“I’d never met him before – I played against him – but I’d never actually had a conversation (with him). I spent two or three weeks with him, a great guy, great to get to know him. He has very strong opinions, so we’re similar in some ways, very strong in what he believes.

“I think that’s what makes good punditry. You don’t want to be flip-flopping from one thing to the other, one week from the other.

“Yeah, it was really good. And he terrifies Gary Neville, which makes him even better. So he goes right up to the top of my Christmas card list!”

Carragher also praised Keane’s playing career and said he hopes that Keane makes more appearances on Sky Sports next season.

The former Man United captain recently left his position as Nottingham Forest assistant manager.

“I’ve got great respect for him as a player, I think was one of the greatest midfield players of all-time in the British game. And now that he’s left Notts Forest, hopefully, he can do a little bit more punditry and we can see a little bit more of him.”

