“This game’s been awful, hasn’t it? Jesus.”

Jamie Carragher was heavily critical of the quality, or lack thereof, on show in the goalless draw between Leeds United and Manchester United on Sunday.

Carragher was on co-commentary duty for Sky Sports at Elland Road and was deeply unimpressed with the performance of both Leeds and Man United in the Premier League tie.

Jamie Carragher on the bore draw between Leeds United and Man United.

“This game’s been awful, hasn’t it? Jesus,” Carragher said in the later stages of the match.

“Stay with us, viewers, we’ve got a cup final [Tottenham Hotspur v Man City] next.”

Jamie Carragher: "This game has been awful hasn't it? Jesus, oh my god." #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 25, 2021

Leeds United v Man United.

Man United beat Leeds 6-2 in a thrilling encounter back in December at Old Trafford, but viewers hoping for another goal-fest on Sunday were left disappointed.

Neither side created many clear cut chances and there was a general lack of quality when both teams reached the final third. The game never got going and was hampered by a series of niggling fouls by both sides. There were 32 fouls awarded in the match, but just seven shots on target.

Both Man United and Leeds won’t be overly disappointed to earn a point, however.

The Red Devils are on course to qualify for the Champions League and Leeds are sitting comfortably in ninth place in their first season back in the top-flight since 2004.

Yet, the match on Sunday between two historic rivals will not live long in the memory. At one point on commentary, Carragher laughed at the lack of quality on display.

Into injury-time, four minutes. Carragher has been losing the will to live on Sky. 0-0. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) April 25, 2021

Jamie Carragher on Leeds vs Man United: “This game has been awful hasn’t it oh my god. Stay with us viewers, we’ve got a cup final next.” pic.twitter.com/MrBIhC9c0o — Row Z (@RowZMedia) April 25, 2021

Solskjaer on Man United’s goalless draw with Leeds.

Man United have now played out eight goalless draws this season, more than any other Premier League team. However, their manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer appeared to have no complaints following the match.

“I thought we played well, dominated the second half, just didn’t have the ball to fall correctly for us in the moments we had,” Solskjaer said after the game.

🗣 "I really enjoyed it, having a battle in the midfield." 🗣 "My task was Bruno, I did my best to keep him quiet." Kalvin Phillips talks to Sky Sports after #LUFC's goalless draw with #MUFC. pic.twitter.com/ywoquGIAGC — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 25, 2021

“When two teams meet you create problems, you solve problems, they give you things to think about and we made them adjust to us. We put a really big shift in. I have seen Leeds run over teams in the second half and it was the opposite.

“You don’t lose momentum, we are disappointed not to win but the boys have a lot of respect for Leeds. This is not going to be something we look back on as derailing our season.”

Read More About: leeds united, Manchester United, Premier League