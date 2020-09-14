“I actually believe Man United will be the closest challenger to the top two.”

Jamie Carragher has predicted that Manchester United, and not Chelsea, will be best placed to challenge the top two in the Premier League this season.

Chelsea have spent over €200m on new players this summer, as the London club seek to close the gap on Liverpool and Manchester City. Many are tipping them to challenge.

Carragher, however, has predicted that they will need more time before they can expect to usurp the top two. He also reckons Man United are in a better place to challenge.

Jamie Carragher on Chelsea

Sky Sports presenter Dave Jones asked Carragher if the Blues had a chance of contending for the title.

“Not for me, no,” said the former Liverpool defender ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League opener against Brighton and Hove Albion,

“Because the spending has been at the top end of the pitch. And until Chelsea rectify their goalkeeping situation, I don’t think Chelsea have any chance of winning the Premier League.”

Chelsea need to sign a goalkeeper, says Carragher

Carragher went on to say that Chelsea cannot expect to realistically challenge for the Premier League title until they upgrade their goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Sky Sports pundit cites the example of Liverpool and Man City, both of whom signed world-class goalkeeper before they won the title.

🇲🇦 Ziyech

🇩🇪 Havertz

🇩🇪 Werner Can #CFC's new-look front three fire them to the Premier League title? 👑 Watch #BHACHE live on Sky Sports Premier League or follow in-game clips and highlights here: https://t.co/AapgoKE7NH pic.twitter.com/xqqER7aFTI — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 14, 2020

“You only have to look at Pep Guardiola’s first season in England, Jurgen Klopp’s first 18 months, until they sign goalkeepers.

“They make the real difference. If Chelsea sign a top goalkeeper, I think that will make a big difference.”

“Also, to be fair to Chelsea and Frank, the expenditure in this summer is almost three or four transfer windows of money getting spent in one go in some ways.

“They couldn’t sign any players last season. They’ve still got the Hazard money and the Morata money.

“The stuff they’re talking about, how much they’ve actually spent, it is club money in some ways. But until they change the ‘keeper, they haven’t got a chance.”

You can watch Carragher, and Gary Neville, speak about Chelsea in the clip below.

"Until they change their goalkeeper, I don't think they've got any chance." Are #CFC genuine title challengers this season? Watch #BHACHE live on Sky Sports Premier League or follow in-game clips and highlights here: https://t.co/LESAnyvh5q pic.twitter.com/DI4DnyBIbs — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 14, 2020

Carragher also predicted that Manchester United would finish above Frank Lampard’s team this season.

🗣"I think Manchester United will be the closest, they can go a lot closer" 🗣"Frank is managing change after his first 12 months at Chelsea and brining in 6 players, that is not easy and that could go backwards" @Carra23 on who will challenge Liverpool & Manchester City pic.twitter.com/SKDEiDXG0T — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 14, 2020

