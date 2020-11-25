The American broadcasters apologised later in the show.

CBS presenter Kate Abdo apologised after Jamie Carragher swore live on air during the American broadcaster’s coverage of the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

Carragher is a regular pundit on the US network for European games.

The former Liverpool defender muttered, ‘Oh f***’ under his breath in a joking fashion, but the cameras picked up his swear word.

CBS apologise after Carragher curse.

Carragher was in conversation with fellow pundit Alex Scott and was speaking about how he spent his entire career with Liverpool.

“I played for the club I wanted to play for, didn’t want to move,” Carragher said, before saying to Scott, “and you were the same at Arsenal weren’t you?”

However, Scott also played for Birmingham City and Boston Breakers in the United States. The pundit corrected Carragher, saying: “Well I spent three years at America, went away…”

Carragher joked: ‘Oh f***! When did you do that?!’ and Scott quipped: ‘We’re on American TV, Jamie!’

You can watch the clip here.

"He's the sort of player you can build a team around." Roberto Martinez and the team are full of praise for Gio Reyna 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/LisfvT3RIm — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) November 24, 2020

CBS presenter Kate Abdo apologised a moment later, saying, “Apparently I’m afraid a naughty word may have slipped out there so we’d just like to apologise.’

