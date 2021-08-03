Celtic have also signed Joe Hart.

Celtic have signed Republic of Ireland midfielder James McCarthy, and former England goalkeeper Joe Hart, the club have announced.

Both players have joined the Scottish side from Premier League sides. Hart has joined Celtic from Tottenham Hotspur and McCarthy has signed on a free transfer after his contract with Crystal Palace expired.

“I’m delighted that we have signed two top-class players in Joe and James,” Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said.

“Both of them have a wealth of experience at both club and international level, and that is something which can only benefit the squad, and I’m looking forward to working with both of them.

“I know our supporters will be well aware of both players, and I’m sure they’ll welcome them to the club and look forward to seeing both of them play for Celtic in the seasons ahead.”

McCarthy is a Glasgow-native and boyhood Celtic supporter. The Ireland midfielder, 30, joins after two years with Crystal Palace. McCarthy previously played for Everton, Wigan Athletic and Hamilton Academical. He has signed a four-year deal with the club.

“To have signed for Celtic is a brilliant feeling and this is a special day for me and my family,” he said.

“I know all about the club, the size of it and all the success it’s enjoyed, particularly in recent years.

“I’m looking forward to pulling on the Hoops, playing at Paradise and helping the team deliver more success to these amazing fans in the seasons ahead.”

Hart, meanwhile, has signed a three-year deal with the Glasgow club.

“This is a great moment for me in my career and I am absolutely delighted to be joining a club of Celtic’s stature,” Hart said.

“I know just how big this club is and of the incredible support that it enjoys, and I can’t wait to play in front of the fans at Celtic Park.

“I’m looking forward to meeting up with my new team-mates now and getting to work with the squad and, in particular, the other goalkeepers here.”

