Jack Grealish set to join Man City from Aston Villa for £100m

The deal is expected to be completed within the next 48 hours.

Jack Grealish is close to joining Manchester City from Aston Villa, according to multiple reports. Man City are expected to pay Villa £100m for Grealish, who will sign a five-year contract with the Premier League champions.

Grealish, 25, has spent his entire career with Villa, his boyhood club.

He has made 213 appearances for the Birmingham side and scored 32 goals, helping Villa achieve promotion to the Premier League in 2019 and remain in the division ever since.

Work in progress. Final stages since yesterday, final details to be fixed with all parties involved – player side too, on a five years contract. 🔵 #MCFC Jack Grealish, getting closer and closer to Manchester City. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/6Xjv7PDBD0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2021

Villa tried to keep Grealish at the club and reportedly offered him a new, improved contract. But the England midfielder is set to join the Premier League champions for £100m.

The transfer fee will be a British record and the most ever spent on a single player by an English club.

The fee beats the previous record set by Manchester United in 2016 when they signed Paul Pogba from Juventus for £89m.

According to John Percy, midlands football reporter for The Telegraph, Grealish is expected to complete his medical in the next 48 hours.

The England star could even be available for Saturday’s Community Shield game at Wembley when Man City will play Leicester City.

Jack Grealish's £100m move to Man City is edging closer. Medical expected in the next 48 hours. Outside chance of him being available for Saturday's Community Shield if negotiations continue to progress — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) August 4, 2021

Villa have already spent some of the Grealish money on Leon Bailey, who has joined the club from Bayer Leverkusen for around £30m. They are also said to be interested in signing Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham.

Man City, meanwhile, hope to add Harry Kane to their squad and are willing to spend £130m on the England captain, who wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur.

Kane, who has three years left on his contract, has failed to show up to training for Spurs as he seeks to force his way out of the club. Tottenham do not want to sell the England captain to another English club.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Manchester City close to agreeing £100m deal to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa. pic.twitter.com/rIN7frN5Yd — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 4, 2021

