Jack Byrne announces Shamrock Rovers exit with touching statement

“They made me fitter, better and a much stronger footballer.”

Jack Byrne has announced his exit from Shamrock Rovers. The Republic of Ireland midfielder confirmed his departure with a touching statement released on social media.

Byrne has been a revelation for the Tallaght side since joining them in at the end of 2018. The midfielder, 24, helped Rovers win the FAI Cup in his debut season, which also saw him make his debut for the national team.

In 2020, Byrne was, once again, the best player in the country as Stephen Bradley’s team went unbeaten to win the League of Ireland Premier Division.

The former Manchester City midfielder was twice named PFAI Player of the Year during his time in Irish football.

In his statement, Byrne thanked the Shamrock Rovers coaching staff for their help and guidance over the last two years.

He stated he will have an update on his next move in the coming days.

Byrne is expected to join APOEL FC, the Cypriot team coached by former Ireland manager Mick McCarthy.

You can read Byrne’s full statement below:

