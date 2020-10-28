Shamrock Rovers make Jack Byrne ‘fantastic offer’ to stay at the club

Byrne has been the best player in Ireland this year.

Jack Byrne is free to leave Shamrock Rovers at the end of the season, but the newly-crowned League of Ireland champions have made an offer to keep him.

According to Stephen Bradley, the club’s head coach, Rovers have made Byrne a ‘fantastic offer’ in a bid to convince the midfielder to remain at Tallaght Stadium for the 2021 season.

Bradley on Byrne.

“He’s been the best player in the country again,” Bradley told reporters on Tuesday.

“How he carries himself now compared to when he was younger is night and day. He’s a leader. He shows up in the big games and he’s gone from strength-to-strength.

“The club have made him a fantastic offer to try and make sure he plays his football here next year.

“We know Jack will have offers from abroad. But I think he understands that Shamrock Rovers and this environment is good for him.

“Whatever happens, Jack goes down as one of the greatest players to play for the club and in the league. Hopefully, there are many more years to come in a Rovers jersey.”

Bradley also revealed that Byrne has been ‘hit bad’ by Covid-19.

The 24-year-old had to leave the Republic of Ireland squad at the start of the month following a positive test and is still easing his way back to full fitness.

Byrne’s form for Shamrock Rovers

Byrne joined Rovers’ on a free transfer from Kilmarnock ahead of the 2019 season. He has since been a revelation for the Tallaght club.

In 2019, the Dubliner helped the team win the FAI Cup, made his Ireland debut and was named PFAI Player of the Year.

This year, in a shortened season, he has maintained his excellent form. Byrne has scored nine goals and registered eight assists in 19 games for the Hoops in 2020.

The former Manchester City midfielder is out of contract following the conclusion of the current season.

Byrne is expected to attract interest from several clubs, with Bournemouth, Stoke City and MLS side Colorado Rapids all reportedly interested in signing the midfielder.

