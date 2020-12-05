Jack Byrne compared to Kevin De Bruyne by football statistics experts

Bryne is De Bruyne’s statistical doppelgänger, according to StatsBomb.

Jack Byrne has been compared to Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne by football statistics and analytics company StatsBomb.

The Shamrock Rovers midfielder, who was the team’s key player as they won the League of Ireland Premier Division this year, has comparatively similar stats this season to De Bruyne, according to StatsBomb.

The company monitor over 50,000 players across 70 different competitions.

For their new feature “Doppelgängers: Finding Similar Players”, they found a player under the age of 25 whose statistics most closely resemble world-class players, such as Son Heung-min, Sadio Mane, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Sergio Ramos.

For De Bruyne, StatsBomb highlighted Byrne as the player most similar to the Belgian midfielder.

Kevin de Bruyne’s closest under-25 match is Jack Bryne of Shamrock Rovers! Liridon Kalludra of Kristiansund was another close match to the Manchester City midfielder.#SimilarPlayers #Doppelganger pic.twitter.com/kHv8HW58Yc — StatsBomb (@StatsBomb) November 25, 2020

Byrne, who began his career at Man City, has played fewer games than De Bruyne this season due to shortened League of Ireland campaign.

The pair have similar pass completion rates, crossing success rates, shots per game, successful dribbles and expected assists from open play.

StatsBomb, however, is keen to stress that the comparisons aren’t intended to indicate that the two players are on the same level.

But rather it is a handy scouting tool for clubs looking to sign a player with a certain profile. The model will help teams before they do further investigation.

“The concept is simple: a player is selected as the subject of the search and the algorithm then produces a list of players with similar statistical profiles,” it reads on their website.

“The subject could be a well-known player, a potential transfer target. Saying that a certain player matches the statistical output of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, for example, just means they produce a lot of shots, win a lot of aerial duels and are good at retaining possession.

“The results can act as an ideal jumping-off point for a more involved scouting process, providing a list of names to investigate in further detail.”

Byrne will play in his second FAI Cup final on Sunday, as Shamrock Rovers take on Dundalk at the Aviva Stadium hoping to retain the trophy and win the double.

The Ireland midfielder, 24, is out of contract at the end of the year.

Byrne is expected to attract transfer interest from several clubs, with Bournemouth, Stoke City and MLS side Colorado Rapids all reportedly interested in signing the midfielder.

Read More About: Jack Byrne, kevin de bruyne, loi premier division, Manchester City, Shamrock Rovers