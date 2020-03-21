“It Probably Did Knock Me For Confidence” Jack Byrne On His First Time With The Ireland Squad

Jack Byrne has been speaking about his experience of first being called up to the Republic of Ireland squad back in 2016.

Byrne has two Ireland caps, both won under Mick McCarthy thanks to his performances in 2019 with Shamrock Rovers.

The Dubliner made his international debut against Bulgaria last September in a brilliant cameo appearance when he came off the bench to play a key role in two goals.

The gifted-midfielder earned his second Ireland appearance in a friendly victory over New Zealand. Byrne turns 24 next month, but it was a long and testing road before he earned his first international caps.

His first experience of the Ireland squad, back in 2016, proved to be a bittersweet experience, as he detailed on The Players’ Chair with Richie Sadlier.

Byrne was excelling for Dutch side SC Cambuur in the Eredivise, on loan from Manchester City, in March 2016 when he received an invite to train with Ireland. Martin O’Neill’s side were preparing for the European Championships by playing two friendlies in Dublin, against Slovakia and Switzerland.

As is custom with new additions to the Ireland squad, Bryne spoke to the assembled media ahead of the games. The midfielder, then 19-years-old, was asked by a reporter if he was surprised to be called up to the senior team to train.

“I don’t think it’s ahead of schedule,” Bryne said.

“Although I’m not in the squad, I believe in my own ability, that I’m as good as anybody in the squad.”

Byrne continued to speak confidently throughout the press conference. In the interview with Sadlier, he says his confidence came from playing well in the Netherlands in a top European League. However, when asked about the player later in the day, O’Neill said:

“If he backs it up with ability then great. If he turns out to be crap that’s his problem. If he’s cocky then great, well done. He might have a bit of that knocked out of him by the senior boys.”

According to the Dubliner, there was a “mixed” reaction to his comments. Some involved with the Ireland team, notably Seamus Coleman, loved his attitude and honesty.

“I remember Seamus Coleman actually said to me, ‘I love that’,” Byrne told Sadlier on the Second Captains’ show.

“‘I love that you’ve said that. I don’t think you’re being big time, you’re just being confident’.”

Bryne also stated that Glenn Whelan, Paul McShane, Robbie Keane and Roy Keane, the assistant manager, were also “good” to him during the camp. However, according to the Rovers midfielder, O’Neill did not seem impressed with his comments.

Jack said that the former Ireland manager “maybe tried to teach me a lesson.” He told a story of how O’Neill kept him waiting to hear if he would remain with the senior squad or return to the Under-21s for their game against Italy in Waterford on the Thursday of the international week, the day before Ireland seniors played Switzerland.

“So, I’m in the squad and I don’t want to go to the manager as a 19-year-old and say, ‘Martin, look I’m meant to go back down to the 21s, what’s the plan?’

“Because I didn’t want him to think, ‘Oh, he doesn’t want to be here’. It’s my first time in the squad, you’ve got all these things in your head.

Bryne approached some senior members of the squad for advice, including Robbie Keane, who told him to have a word with the team’s security guard, who was named Bobby.

“Bobby said, ‘Martin wants to have a word with you, Jack, he’s going to let you know what’s going on. Sit down there at the front door and wait for him there.’

“It’s lashing rain, middle of March, the wind is blowing, I’m sitting at the front door of the hotel in Castleknock, sitting there for about two hours, no sign of Martin.

“I get on to Bobby, ‘Look, Bobby, I don’t really want to move, can I go upstairs? It’s cold here. I’ve been sitting here for two hours waiting on him’.

“He goes, ‘Yeah, yeah go up the stairs, we’re going to be coming out this way when we’re doing the media stuff’.

“So, I was still waiting to find out what’s going on. We go up the stairs in Castleknock in the little area where we’re all boxed off and we all stay. About another hour and 15 mins, an hour and a half, goes past and Martin walks past with one of the press officers.

“I fix myself up thinking he’s coming to see me here now, I’m after been waiting three and a half hours. (He just said) ‘Howya, son’ – takes a left into the lift, closes the door, down the lift and out the stairs. And I’m sitting there waiting, looking at Bobby thinking, ‘What’s going on here, like?’

“So, from that day, I kinda got a feeling that maybe he was, you know, teaching me a lesson.”

Byrne trained with the senior side the following morning. But before he joined the session, the midfielder said O’Neill called him aside and told him that he would be sent back down to the Under-21s for their game against Italy in Waterford.

“It probably did knock me for confidence at the time, because I was half thinking, what have I done wrong?” Byrne said.

“Look it was just one of those things, I went to Blackburn then and I started the season off, I played six or seven games. He named an international squad and I wasn’t in it. That was it then, I never worked with him again.”

Bryne looks back at the episode with “regret” but that he understands why O’Neill did not feel he needed him in the squad, even if he wishes it could have been handled differently. He suggested that, if Mick McCarthy had been the manager, things may have worked out differently.

“I only knew him for two or three days. that’s just the way he handled me,” Byrne said about the former Ireland coach.

“He probably could have handled me a lot worse, he didn’t need me at the time, I was a young lad coming through, and probably wasn’t going to play. I wasn’t a Shane Duffy who was going to be playing every week. I just think that he could have handled it a little bit differently for a young lad coming into the squad at that time, yeah.”

Byrne’s career has bounced back after a tough couple of seasons. He was named PFAI Player of the Year for 2019, where his performances helped Shamrock Rovers win the FAI Cup. He also excelled in the Europa League and stood out at international level.

You can listen to the full interview with Richie Sadlier here.