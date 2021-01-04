Jack Byrne joins APOEL following Shamrock Rovers exit

Byrne will link up with his former Ireland manager.

Jack Byrne has officially joined APOEL FC. The former Shamrock Rovers midfielder has signed a deal with the Cypriot side until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Byrne will link up with Mick McCarthy, his former Republic of Ireland manager, who was appointed APOEL manager in November.

Jack Byrne’s time with Shamrock Rovers.

Byrne joins APOEL following a wonderful two-year spell with Shamrock Rovers.

The midfielder, 24, was a revelation for the Tallaght side since joining them in at the end of 2018. Byrne helped Rovers win the FAI Cup in his debut season.

In 2020, Byrne was, once again, the best player in the country as Stephen Bradley’s team went unbeaten to win the League of Ireland Premier Division.

The former Manchester City midfielder was named PFAI Player of the Year in each of his two seasons in Irish football.

Byrne joins APOEL.

McCarthy handed Byrne his Ireland debut in September 2019, when the midfielder came off the bench to set up two goals in a friendly win over Bulgaria at the Aviva Stadium.

He will wear the number 29 for APOEL. The Nicosia-based side are currently in 11th place in the 14-team Cypriot first division.

