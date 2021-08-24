Jack Byrne set to leave APOEL with move to MLS on the cards

The Ireland midfielder is set to leave APOEL.

Jack Byrne is set to leave APOEL Nicosia after just nine months with the Cypriot club. The Republic of Ireland midfielder has only made five appearances for APOEL but is already heading towards the exit door, according to reports.

Jack Byrne to leave APOEL after just nine months with the Cypriot club.

Byrne, 25, joined APOEL on a free transfer from Shamrock Rovers in January but has had a difficult spell in Cyprus.

Mick McCarthy, who signed the Ireland midfielder, was sacked as manager a few days after Byrne made his debut. The Dubliner went on to play a handful of times for the Nicosia team, who finished eighth in a 14 team league, and had his season cut short by a back injury.

Byrne has yet to feature for APOEL this season. The club missed out on European qualification for this campaign and are aiming to trim their wage budget as a result.

According to The Irish Independent, the former Manchester City midfielder is likely to leave the club before the transfer deadline on August 31, just nine months into a two and a half year deal.

Jack Byrne’s transfer options.

According to reports, Byrne’s long-term plan is to join MLS side Charlotte FC, an expansion franchise that will join the American league in 2022.

In the meantime, the Dubliner could make a move back to the UK on loan, or on a short-term deal if his contract with APOEL is terminated.

McCarthy is currently manager of Cardiff City in the EFL Championship, but there have been no suggestions so far that he is planning to sign Byrne again.

Jack Byrne’s career so far.

Byrne joined APOEL following a wonderful two-year spell with Shamrock Rovers. The midfielder was a revelation for the Tallaght side after joining them at the end of 2018. He helped Rovers win the FAI Cup in his debut season.

In 2020, Byrne was, once again, the best player in Ireland as Stephen Bradley’s team went unbeaten to win the League of Ireland Premier Division. He was named PFAI Player of the Year in each of his two seasons in Irish football.

Byrne has previously had spells with Blackburn Rovers, Wigan Athletic, SC Cambuur and Kilmarnock. The Dubliner, who started his professional career with Man City, has earned four caps for Ireland.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Apoel, Jack Byrne, mls