Quiz: Name Every Irish Player To Have Appeared In The Champions League Group Stages

Since the European Cup was rebranded as the Champions in 1992, 23 Irish players have featured in the group stages of the competition.

Can you name all 23 before the clock runs out?

So, we’re only looking for you to name the Irish players who appeared in the Champions League from the group stages onwards, rather than in the qualifying rounds. It also must be in the Champions League, and not before the competition was rebranded in 1992.

You have six minutes to name them all, just enter their surnames in the box below. The only clue we have given is a club each player represented in the competition. In some cases, the players may have played in the Champions League for more than one club during their careers.

Good luck and let us know how you do.

If the quiz does not display below, just click here.





