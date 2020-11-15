Stephen Kenny names Ireland team for Wales game in Uefa Nations League

The teams have been named for the game at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Stephen Kenny has named the Republic of Ireland team to play Wales in the Uefa Nations League.

Ireland take on Wales in Cardiff and go in search of their first win under Stephen Kenny.

Here is the Ireland team for the game.

Darren Randolph, Matt Doherty, Kevin Long, Shane Duffy, Dara O’Shea; Jeff Hendrick, Jayson Mulomby, Robbie Brady; Daryl Horgan, Adam Idah, James McClean.

Ireland have been hit by injuries and withdrawals ahead of the Uefa Nations League match.

Ireland forward Aaron Connolly and full-back Enda Stevens have pulled out of the squad due to injury. While Callum Robinson left the Ireland squad last week after testing positive for Covid-19.

Midfielder James McCarthy has also pulled out of the squad. Ireland captain Seamus Coleman also won’t play a part. Alan Browne, who played in the 3-0 loss to England at Wembley on Thursday, has also left the squad after contracting Covid-19.

