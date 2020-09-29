Stephen Kenny names Ireland squad for European Championship playoff

Ireland have three big games in October.

Stephen Kenny has named a 25-man squad for the Republic of Ireland’s upcoming games. Ireland face Slovakia in a crucial European Championship playoff semi-final next Thursday.

The Boys in Green then face Wales at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, October 11 in a Uefa Nations League tie. Kenny’s side end the international window with a game away to Finland on October 14.

Ireland squad.

Goalkeepers

Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Bournemouth).

Defenders

Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers).

Midfielders

Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Alan Browne (Preston North End, Jayson Molumby (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Robbie Brady (Burnley).

Forwards

Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Shane Long (Southampton).

The squad sees a first call up for Jack Byrne and Derrick Williams under Kenny.

The squad will assemble in Dublin on Sunday and train at the FAI’s National Training Centre in Abbotstown before flying to Slovakia on Tuesday.

Kenny will be hoping for more positive results in October. Ireland drew his opening match as manager away to Bulgaria, before losing 1-0 to Finland a few days later in Dublin.