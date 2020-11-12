Ireland player ratings as England outclass Stephen Kenny’s team at Wembley

England 3-0 Ireland.

The Republic of Ireland were beaten 3-0 by England at Wembley on Thursday night. Stephen Kenny’s team were outclassed by a vastly superior England team.

Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the goals for the home side on the night. Ireland, meanwhile, didn’t have their first shot until the 71st minute. Here is how we rated the Ireland players.

Ireland player ratings.

Darren Randolph – 5

The West Ham United goalkeeper could do little about any of England’s goals.

Matt Doherty – 5

Doherty started at left-back and rarely got the chance to show his attacking qualities. Ireland were pinned back as England dominated possession and targetted the away side’s right-hand side.

Shane Duffy – 4

Duffy has endured a difficult spell at Celtic and dropped out of the starting XI for last weekend’s 4-1 win over Motherwell. However, he has been an ever-present for Ireland under Kenny and was named captain again tonight.

The Ireland skipper was out jumped by his England counterpart for the opening goal, with Harry Maguire scoring at the back post. Duffy made some telling blocks and clearances but was beaten in the air again ahead of England’s second goal.

The Ireland defender looks like a player low on confidence and short of form.

A clinical finish from Jadon Sancho doubles England's lead at Wembley #ENGIRL #rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/b4WxJpbzxv — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 12, 2020

John Egan – N/A

The Sheffield United defender was forced off injured early in the game following a clash of heads.

Cyrus Christie – 4

Christie was a late addition to the team following the injury to Coleman. The Nottingham Forest full-back had a tough task up against the talented Jadon Sancho and Bakary Sako down England’s left flank.

Christie struggled and was miles out of position for England’s second goal. He was also loose in possession. England appeared to be targetting the full-back before he was taken off.

Jeff Hendrick – 4

The Newcastle United midfielder should have got closer to Jadon Sancho for England’s second goal, a moment that summed up his performance. Like a lot of the Ireland players, Hendrick was a level below England and found it difficult to disrupt them. His passing was particularly wayward when he attempted to play the ball forward.

Alan Browne – 5

Browne was Ireland’s most advanced midfielder, but the Preston North End man mostly lost the ball on the rare times he came into possession. He had Ireland’s first shot in the game.

Conor Hourihane – 5

The Aston Villa midfielder has fallen out of the starting XI for the Villians since Ross Barkley’s arrival. Yet, Hourihane has been a regular under Kenny and started against England. Besides an occasional set-piece delivery, Hourihane was on the edge of the game and, like the rest of the team, was chasing shadows.

Callum O’Dowda – 4

O’Dowda is a talented player but was barely involved against England as the home side monopolised possession.

Daryl Horgan – 5

The Wycombe Wanderers winger was one of Ireland’s brightest players in the opening period. Horgan was a minor threat down Ireland’s right-wing and delivered some dangerous crosses into the box for teammates to attack.

Adam Idah – 5

Making his fourth appearance at senior level for Ireland, Idah was isolated and feeding off scraps. He showed some nice touches and link-up play early in the game, when Ireland had a promising spell, but drifted from the game afterwards.

Substitutes

Dara O’Shea – 5

The West Brom defender replaced Egan and had a tough task repelling England’s fearsome attack.

Robbie Brady, James McClean, Kevin Long, Jayson Molumby & Ronan Curtis – N/A

The quintet were all second-half substitutes but had little time to make an impact on the match.

