Name The Ireland Player Who Has Made The Most Appearances Under Mick McCarthy

Can you name this Republic of Ireland player?

Mick McCarthy’s second stint as Ireland manager has come to an end. The former Sunderland and Ipswich boss was the manager of the national team between 1996 and 2002 and returned to the job at the end of 2018.

He is now a former Ireland manager once again, however, stepping down at the start of April following the postponement of the Euros until 2021 and the playoffs until later the end of 2020. Stephen Kenny has replaced Mick as Ireland manager.

McCarthy took charge of 78 matches as Ireland coach, and one player has appeared in 50 of those games. Can you name that player?

So, this brainteaser is looking for you to name the player who has made the most appearances for Ireland (50) under Mick McCarthy.

You have five minutes to name the player.

If the quiz does not display below, just click here.





_

Originally published on August 2, 2019.

WhatsApp Email 241 Shares