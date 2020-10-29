Ireland release new home and away jerseys made by Umbro

The two new jerseys were revealed on Thursday morning.

The new Republic of Ireland home and away jerseys have been unveiled.

The FAI shared images of the two shirts, made by Umbro, on social media.

Ireland will wear the new kits for the first time next month. Stephen Kenny’s side play England in a friendly at Wembley on November 12.

They then take on Wales in the Uefa Nations League on November 15, before ending their Nations League campaign at home to Bulgaria on November 18.

Umbro previously made Ireland’s kits between 1994 and 2017. New Balance had been Ireland’s kit since 2017.

The new jerseys are available to pre-order on the FAI’s online store from midday on October 29. They go on sale on November 5.

