Ireland name starting XI for England friendly at Wembley

The teams have been named for the game at Wembley Stadium.

Stephen Kenny has named the Republic of Ireland team to play England in a friendly. Ireland take on Gareth Southgate’s team in a friendly match at the home of English football.

Here is the Ireland team for the game.

Randolph; Christie, Duffy, Egan, Doherty; Hendrick, Browne, Hourihane; O’Dowda, Idah, Horgan.

And here is England’s lineup.

Pope, James, Keane, Maguire, Mings, Saka; Mount, Winks, Sancho, Grealish; Calvert-Lewin.

Both sides have been hit by injuries ahead of the match, which will act as a warm-up for upcoming Uefa Nations League matches.

Ireland forward Aaron Connolly and full-back Enda Stevens have pulled out of the squad due to injury. While Callum Robinson left the Ireland squad earlier this week after testing positive for Covid-19. Midfielder James McCarthy has also pulled out of the squad. Ireland captain Seamus Coleman was a late withdrawal.

England, meanwhile, will be without Liverpool defender Joe Gomez, who suffered a serious knee injury in training.

This is the first time since June 2015 that Ireland have played England. That friendly match finished goalless. The last match between the teams at Wembley was May 2013 in a friendly that finished 1-1.

England have not beaten Ireland since 1985.

Kenny is looking for his first win as Ireland manager, after failing to win his previous four matches as coach.

“The bigger picture has always been the World Cup qualifiers but Ireland have never won in Wembley,” he said ahead of the game.

“We’ve won twice against England, once in Stuttgart and once in Goodison (Park) 70-odd years ago, so it has been a long time.”

“England are in good form and we have played well at times, against Slovakia particularly, so we are looking forward to going there and we want to perform well. The players are very committed.”

The game kicks off at 8 pm and is live on RTÉ 2 in Ireland, and the RTÉ player, and ITV 1 if you’re in the UK.

