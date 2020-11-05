Stephen Kenny has named his Republic of Ireland squad for November’s games.

Ireland take on England in a friendly at Wembley Stadium on Thursday, November 12.

Kenny’s side then play Wales in Cardiff in the Uefa Nations League next Sunday before completing their campaign at home to Bulgaria on Wednesday, November 18.

David McGoldrick, who announced his retirement from international football on Wednesday, has been replaced in the squad by Luton Town centre-forward James Collins.

Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne, meanwhile, will join up with the squad ahead of the Wales game next weekend.

Here is the squad Kenny hopes will bring him his first win as Ireland manager:

The Republic of Ireland Squad.

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Kevin Long (Burnley), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), James Collins (Luton Town), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers).

Ireland’s November Fixtures.

Friendly.

12/11 – England v Ireland, Wembley Stadium – 8 pm.

UEFA Nations League.

15/11 – Wales v Ireland, Cardiff City Stadium – 5 pm.

18/11 – Ireland v Bulgaria, Aviva Stadium – 7.45 pm.

