Hugo Lloris said Tottenham Hotspur’s Europa League exit at the hands of Dinamo Zagreb was a “disgrace” and pointed the finger of blame at the first-team squad.

The Spurs captain gave an explosive interview to BT Sport following Thursday’s dramatic tie in Croatia. Jose Mourinho’s side went into the game leading 2-0 on aggregate and were expected to coast into the final eight of the tournament.

Yet, they ended up losing 3-0 on the night after extra-time. Mourinho blamed his players for the humiliating defeat following the game. And Lloris appears to agree with his manager.

Hugo Lloris interview.

The French World Cup-winning captain spoke for seven minutes to BT Sports reporter Paul Dempsey, in a candid and frank interview. Lloris said the European exit was a “disgrace” and that the team were not failing to carry out “basic” requirements.

The goalkeeper also hinted at divisions within the Spurs squad and suggested there is a divide between those starting regularly and others on the fringes of the team.

“I think we are all more than disappointed,” Lloris said in the explosive interview.

“It is just a disgrace. I just hope everyone in the changing room feels responsible for this situation because it’s a disgrace.

"On behalf of my team, I can only apologise to the Tottenham supporters." Jose’s verdict on Dinamo Zagreb#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 19, 2021

Hugo Lloris: Spurs’ performance was a disgrace.

“It’s just an accumulation. We are a club that’s full of ambition but the team at the moment I just think is a reflection of what’s going on in our club.

“We have a lack of basics, lack of fundamentals. Overall our performance is in relation to that. I think mentally we should be stronger, we should be more competitive.

“The way we play is just not enough. Not enough. One thing is to come in front of the camera and say I’m ambitious, the other is to show every day – in training sessions, it’s to show every time on the pitch – you cannot let it down if you play or don’t play.

“To behave as a team is the most difficult thing in football. Whatever is the decision of the manager you have to follow the way of the team.

“If you follow the team only when you’re in the starting XI that causes a big problem for the team because you’re going to pay, in the one moment and you’re going to pay in your season.

“Today I think is the consequence of that. We had a great moment in the past because we could trust the togetherness that was in the team.

“Today, I don’t know, I’m not sure about that.

🗣️ "Attitude is never negotiable" Jose Mourinho has questioned Tottenham's attitude in their shock #UEL exit to Dinamo Zagreb pic.twitter.com/sigF02UK3l — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 18, 2021

“On the bench there is an influence you can have, to push the others.”

“We all belong to the team. Football is not about individual players. It is not because two or three players are going to step up.

“It is not enough. We need more than that. That is something we must have. On the bench there is an influence you can have, to push the others.

“In training sessions to same. Everyone has to be ready to push and make sure they are ready to help the team when the moment comes.

“It is not only to stay on the side and complain because we have to respect the badge. It’s the most important thing, over all the players in the place. We have to respect the badge.”

Mourinho’s position at Spurs.

According to reports, Mourinho’s in danger of losing his job if the club misses out on the top four in the Premier League and automatic qualification for the Champions League.

The Portuguese coach is under pressure following the defeat, but Lloris agreed with his manager, saying Tottenham lacked desire.

“I think if you look at all the experience we have got as a player individually as a player in the dressing room, we have all got that,” he said.

“From one leg to another anything can turn if you believe and make the perfect game.

“What is more painful is the feeling that we came here without the desire to kill the game. When you are a competitor you cannot behave in that way.

“When we started to realise it was too late. The confidence was back in the Zagreb team and then the game became even harder.

“This is the story of the game and it is done and we cannot change, unfortunately. It is a disgrace from us and we can only feel sorry for the fans because every year they are full of hope.

“To win this competition would mean a lot but now we have to be back on our basics in a routine and fight again in the league to get back in this competition next season.”

You can watch Lloris’ full interview below.

"It's just a disgrace. I hope everyone in the changing room feels responsible." Hugo Lloris didn't hold back following Tottenham's Europa League exit.#UEL pic.twitter.com/dl7JZYS8am — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 18, 2021

