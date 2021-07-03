England v Ukraine: Live updates, TV & stream details for Euro 2020 quarter-final

A place in the last four is up for grabs.

England play Ukraine in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 at Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Here is how you can watch the England-Ukraine match on TV and stream the knockout game live. And you can also follow the game on our live blog. The winners of the match will play either the Czech Republic or Denmark next at the tournament.

How can I watch & live stream England v Ukraine at Euro 2020 in Ireland?

England take on Ukraine at Stadio Olimpico on Saturday at 8 pm.

The match will be televised live on RTÉ 2 in Ireland and you can stream it on the RTÉ Player. Their coverage begins at 7:30 pm.

How can I watch & live stream England v Ukraine at Euro 2020 in the UK?

In Britain, the match will be broadcast live on BBC 1 and will be streamed live on the BBC iPlayer. Coverage begins at 7 pm.

England v Ukraine: What is at stake?

The winner of England v Ukraine will advance to the last four of Euro 2020, and play the winners of the Czech Republic v Denmark. Both semi-finals and the final will be staged at Wembley Stadium, so England will have the home advantage if they find a way past Ukraine.

Gareth Southgate’s team will surely never have a better chance to win a major tournament and end England’s 55-year wait to win a trophy.

England’s game plan could take them all the way.

England’s 2-0 victory over Germany on Monday was arguably their most significant win at a major tournament for some time. Southgate’s side managed the game well. England mirrored Germany’s formation and kept things tight until the final 20 minutes when they sprang Jack Grealish from the bench.

With their only two shots on target in the game, Southgate’s side scored. They rode their luck slightly – Thomas Muller missed the best scoring chance of the game – but they deserved to win.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 When you're waiting to come on but end up celebrating a goal!😁 @JHenderson living every moment 🙌#EURO2020 | @England pic.twitter.com/xgwtelabpD — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 30, 2021

England’s blueprint for the tournament was evident in the game. Southgate’s side, who have yet to concede at the tournament, neutralise their opponent’s strengths, target set-pieces and, if the game is in the balance, call on some of their attacking players to change the game – particularly Grealish and Raheem Sterling – to make a difference. Sterling has been England’s key player at the tournament.

For neutrals, England have been a tough watch. Their matches have been dour and low on incident or entertainment. But this is arguably a compliment of Southgate.

He has done a commendable job as England manager and his somewhat rudimentary game plan works well at international level and for the national team. The Three Lions will not catch fire at Euro 2020, but they could very well win it.

Ukraine exceed expectations at Euro 2020.

Ukraine, meanwhile, finished third in Group C, yet are among the final eight teams in Euro 2020, partly due to the convoluted format of the tournament, and their dramatic victory over Sweden. Andriy Shevchenko’s side, ranked 24th in the Fifa world rankings, won the last-16 tie in the last minute of extra-time.

Ukraine will be underdogs against England. They won’t press Southgate’s side and will be happy to sit back and keep their shape, lining out in either a 4-3-3 formation or 3-5-2.

It could be a long night for England as they try to break down Ukraine, who will pose a different threat than Germany. (England struggled when Scotland sat deep against them). But Southgate’s team should have enough quality to progress due to their superior individual talent.

The winning team will play either Denmark or the Czech Republic in the semi-finals.

England v Ukraine live updates.

You can follow all the action from England v Ukraine live below.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: England, Euro 2020, Ukraine