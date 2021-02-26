Share and Enjoy !

Mourinho opted against a move for the future Manchester United captain.

Jose Mourinho reportedly decided against a transfer for Harry Maguire in 2018 because he didn’t want Manchester United to spend £50m on the central defender.

Maguire joined Leicester City from Hull City for £18m in 2017 and saw his transfer valuation rise after an impressive season with the Foxes.

The defender was also a key player for England during their run to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Why Mourinho opted against Harry Maguire transfer for Man United.

However, according to reporter Andy Mitten, Mourinho decided against paying £50m for Maguire in the summer of 2018, as he felt it would impact negatively on his “professional reputation.”

“The club found Mourinho complicated to work with,” Mitten writes.

“He wanted to sign Harry Maguire from Leicester City in the summer of 2018 but absolutely insisted United didn’t pay more than £50 million for the England defender since it would impact on his professional reputation.

“United heeded the wishes of their manager, only to hear him say two months later that Maguire was a priority. Leicester had no need or desire to sell and they didn’t, despite the player wanting to move to Old Trafford.”

Maguire joins Man United in 2019.

A year later, after Mourinho had been sacked by Man United and replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Red Devils signed Maguire from Leicester for £80m.

The England defender was made club captain and has been an ever-present in the team ever since.

