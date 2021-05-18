Harry Kane believes he has a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with Spurs to leave the club this summer

Kane has told Spurs he wants to leave the club.

Harry Kane has reportedly told Tottenham Hotspur he wants to leave the club in the summer. The club does not want to sell him, and particularly not to a Premier League club.

Kane has three years remaining on his contract, but he reportedly believes that he has a “gentleman’s agreement” with the Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and he wants it to be honoured this summer.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are all said to be interested in signing Kane.

Why does Harry Kane want a transfer away from Spurs?

The England captain wants to win team trophies and feels his ambitions are unlikely to be achieved at White Hart Lane, with Spurs facing another season out of the Champions League and no closer to winning the game’s top honours.

Just two years after reaching the Champions League final under Mauricio Pochettino, Tottenham are languishing in sixth place in the Premier League under interim manager Ryan Mason, Kane’s former teammate who has been coaching the first team since Jose Mourinho was sacked in April.

Spurs are declining at a time when Kane has reached his peak as a player. The England centre-forward leads the Premier League in goals (22) and assists (13) this season. Kane, who has scored 220 goals for Tottenham, turns 28 in July and evidently does not want to spend his prime years at a team that are not challenging for trophies.

Harry Kane and his ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with Daniel Levy.

Kane, however, faces a potentially bruising battle to break free from Spurs as Levy, the club’s chairman, is notoriously difficult to negotiate with. Levy also isn’t under pressure to sell the club’s best player, as Kane has three years remaining on his contract and the transfer market is depressed due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to The Athletic, Kane believes that he has a “gentleman’s agreement” with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy. They report that last summer Man City enquired about Kane’s availability for a transfer. The England captain was keen on the move, but Levy rejected City’s advances. Kane, however, was reportedly asked by Levy to give Spurs one more season to try to match his ambitions.

One year later, Kane still wants to leave Tottenham, but The Athletic report that “Levy is not going to give him what he wants” and honour the agreement. As such, it may take an astronomical transfer offer to tempt Levy, with only a handful of clubs able to make the deal.

Harry Kane and Man City.

Man City are one of those clubs. On international duty in March, Kane is said to have asked his England teammates who play for Man City about life at the Premier League champions and in the northwest of the country. The English City players are understood to have been left with the impression that Kane would join the club.

Yet, Man City’s transfer policy could complicate any move for the striker. Spurs are expected to want at least £120m for their star player, but City’s record transfer is currently Ruben Dias for £64m. City could look for a more ‘cost-effective’ option, such as Inter Milan centre-forward Romelu Lukaku.

Kane and Man United.

Man United are another club that could afford Kane. The Red Devils are seeking to close the gap on Man City and the England captain is surely the player who can make that possible.

Unlike Man City, they have a history of forking out massive transfer fees for players, such as Harry Maguire and Paul Pogba. Uruguayan centre-forward Edinson Cavani has signed a new one-year contract, but the opportunity to sign Kane may be too good to turn down for the Red Devils.

Chelsea are also interested in Kane, but Tottenham are reportedly highly unlikely to do business with their fellow London club.

