Kane has been linked with a move away from Spurs.

Harry Kane is “desperate” to leave Tottenham Hotspur, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.

Kane has been linked with a move away from Spurs, with reports suggesting that the England captain is prepared to leave White Hart Lane to fulfil his ambition of winning trophies at club level.

Harry Kane reportedly wants to leave Tottenham.

Spurs were top of the Premier League back in November, but they saw their form dip over the winter, and Jose Mourinho has become critical of some of his players.

Tottenham have failed to hold onto leads in several games and now look unlikely to qualify for the Champions League next season. Mourinho’s team have also been knocked out of the Europa League and the FA Cup.

They will face Manchester City in the EFL Cup final later this month, but the sport’s major prizes look out of the club’s grasp. Kane, as such, has reportedly began considering his future.

Kane is reportedly desperate to leave Spurs.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Kane, 28, is “desperate to leave” so he can win trophies at club level.

“Some of those people have described Kane’s desire to me as ‘desperate to leave’,” Ornstein said.

“Now, I don’t want people to take that out of context, it’s not that he’s deeply distraught to be at Tottenham.

“He loves the club and he’s a talismanic figure and I’m sure he would love nothing more than to fulfil his dream of winning trophies at Tottenham Hotspur.”

You can watch the video below.

__

LOI Arena is the new home for great League of Ireland discussion. Each week Con and Conan will take to the mic to analyse the highs and lows from the Greatest League in the World.

The lads are joined by great guests each week who share a passion for all things LOI and Irish Football.Episode 3 of LOI Arena is free to listen to here.

Former Dundalk teammates Robbie Benson and Brian Gatland joined the lads to chat about their clubs contrasting starts to the season, Brian’s cruciate injury and much more.

The podcast will form part of a new membership offering from Pundit Arena that focuses on Irish soccer fans for just €3.99 per month, less than a euro per week.

Fans can sign up or register to listen for free at https://punditarena.com/loiarena.You can also follow the show on Twitter and contact us via email at loi@punditarena.com.

Read More About: harry kane, Premier League, tottenham hotspur